Kai Cenat Goes Off On Joe Budden After Being Mentioned In Drake Diss

Kai Cenat is easily one of the biggest streamers in the world right now. Overall, he has millions of followers across his platforms, and in many ways, he is a voice for the youth. However, he got dragged into a feud between Joe Budden and Drake over the weekend. Following the release of For All The Dogs, Budden went off on Drizzy for his album. Budden thought the project was weak and the the megastar was rapping and singing like a child. At the age of 36, Budden would have loved more maturity from Drake.

Moreover, Budden had some harsh words as it pertains to Kai Cenat. While he did not criticize Cenat directly, he did explain how Drake shouldn't be associating with "kids." Ultimately, it was a scathing critique, and many were curious if Cenat would respond. After all, Drake and Joe Budden are going at it quite a bit right now, so it would only make sense for Cenat to deliver his side. Well, on Monday night, that is exactly what he decided to do.

Kai Cenat Speaks

"I be minding my motherf*cking business my n****," Kai Cenat said matter of factly. "And somehow, I always catch a f*cking stray. This happened with Zion Williamson and that other b*tch, caught a stray from her. Why am I always catching strays, my n****. The n**** is always saying something bad about me. This man said he was ecstatic to see me arrested and go to jail for the sh*t that happened in August." Needless to say, Joe does not have a high opinion of Cenat, and the streamer is sick of being talked about. It is easy to see where he is coming from on this one.

With Joe Budden set to release a couple of podcast episodes this week, it should be interesting to see if he responds. Let us know what you think of Cenat's response, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

