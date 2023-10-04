Kai Cenat Does Not Approve Of GloRilla’s New Song: Watch

Kai Cenat's streams have only continued to gain more and more popularity over the course of the past year. The 21-year-old from New York has had some incredible moments in his young career. He has been able to meet some of the biggest rappers and social media personalities and it is truly incredible. Cenat's net worth is hovering around $9 million to $12 million, which not many young adults can say they have at this point in their lives. Over the past couple of weeks, he has been getting his fans ready for big-time collaborations.

In the latter half of September Kai hinted that a stream with him and Travis Scott could be on the way. Apparently, the two met and bonded and there is a decent possibility of this happening. Kai also reacted to UTOPIA and Travis shouted him out on his IG story a few months ago. In addition, Drake could also be another featured guest. The streamer disclosed some of their conversations after the met. "He’s saying, ‘bro, I want to pull up to the crib. We gotta get a stream in,” Cenat said. As we mentioned, Kai also likes reacting to music on his channel, and it another reason why his success has grown.

Read More: Travis Kelce “Smitten” With Taylor Swift As Pair Continue Seeing Each Other

Kai Cenat Is Not A Fan Of GloRilla's New Track

One of his most recent listens was a new GloRilla and Fivio Foreign track, "Cha Cha Cha." The song blends a few different samples. One includes the beat from J. Cole's "Album of the Year (Freestyle)." GloRilla then does an interpolation of the classic dance track "Cha-Cha Slide" from the late legend, Mr C The Slide Man. On top of that, the beat also includes elements of drill due to Fivio's inclusion. Kai was not digging the sound. In disappointment, he said, "I love Glo bro. I love Glo but no." Did you have the same feelings as Cenat?

What are your initial thoughts on Kai Cenat's reaction to GlorRilla and Fivio Foreign's new song "Cha Cha Cha?" Do you agree or disagree with the streamer's take on the track? Is Kai the best live streamer right now? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Kai Cenat, GloRilla, and the rest of the music world.

Read More: Drake Surprises Fans At Lil Yachty’s Toronto Show, Brings Adonis With Him