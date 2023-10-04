Travis Kelce “Smitten” With Taylor Swift As Pair Continue Seeing Each Other

It appears that the feelings are coming hard and fast between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. “Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis. They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. [She] likes [that Travis is] a normal, nice guy [who’s] down-to-earth, not affected by fame, and so hot. Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore. She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life,” a source told Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, Kelce is reportedly "completely smitten" with Swift and the pair "talks every day". This week, Kelce liked several social media posts showing Swift's enthusiastic reaction to various big moments during the Chiefs-Jets game she attended with the likes of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. It was the second consecutive Chiefs game Swift had attended.

Vikings Eye Rough Day For Travis Kelce

Swift is expected to attend the next Chiefs game this weekend, another road game up in Minnesota. However, while the Vikings are excited to have Swift in attendance, they don't plan on going easy on Kelce. "Oh man, the social media is going crazy. And I'm not hating against it. That's the world we're living in. Is she going to come to this game? We're locked in, but that would be something. I've been watching her since I was a kid. That would be cool, for sure. Not for him, because we're going to try to get our hands on him in front of her," cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. told reporters. Furthermore, Murphy Jr. promised some Swift-related trash talk to "get him [Kelce] going".

The Chiefs will enter this matchup 3-1, having bounced back after their Week 1 loss to the Lions. Meanwhile, the Vikings are 1-3 after earning their first win of the year in Week 4. Kelce has 155 yards and two touchdowns on 17 catches through three games played. The Vikings lost their last matchup against the Chiefs back in 2019. However, they beat Kansas City in the game in their 2015 meeting.

