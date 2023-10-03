Aaron Rodgers Calls Travis Kelce “Mr. Pfizer,” Pat McAfee Acts Like It’s The Funniest Thing He’s Ever Heard

Aaron Rodgers has been incredibly critical of anyone who takes the COVID-19 vaccine. Overall, he doesn't believe in the shots and the boosters, which is fine, he is entitled to his opinion. However, over the last few months, he has become increasingly hostile to those who have gotten vaccinated. Between his constant need for Ayahuasca and darkness retreat, Rodgers has become a curmudgeon in his old age.

Moreover, he had no problem taking modern medicine to fix his Achilles which snapped in half on live TV for millions of people to see. The injury had Jets fans in absolute shambles, and now, they have to endure an entire season of Zach Wilson. It's a tragic circumstance for a team that was promised the world. Such is life when you choose to support a team that is truly cursed. Anyways, Rodgers was recently on The Pat McAfee Show, where he decided to take a shot at Travis Kelce, for the unholy crime of appearing in a Pfizer ad.

Aaron Rodgers The Hater

In the clip above, Rodgers calls Kelce "Mr. Pfizer" as McAfee and his co-host hide their giggles like a bunch of toddlers who are giving their mom "bunny ears" without her noticing. Overall, McAfee has proven to be easily entertained. This is especially true when Rodgers is on the show. However, as you can expect, Rodgers was not pressed about the fact that his boss is part of Johnson & Johnson. In fact, it is quite literally in his name. So while he calls Kelce "Mr. Pfizer," Rodgers can also be seen at his local bank branch, cashing cheques from "Mr. Johnson." The lack of self-awareness is staggering, yet unsurprising.

Travis Kelce has yet to respond to this, and he probably never will. After all, he has better things to do, such as play football on Sundays. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

