Aaron Rodgers
- SportsAaron Rodgers No Longer Appearing On "The Pat McAfee Show" This SeasonThe decision appears to come from McAfee himself and not ESPN.By Ben Mock
- SportsAaron Rodgers On Jimmy Kimmel: "I Don't Think He's A P-Word"Even after the late night star's explosive rant about Rodgers, the athlete refuses to apologize to Kimmel, though he does sound ready to move on.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsAaron Rodgers Receives Jets Players' "Most Inspirational" End-Of-Season Award"He loves his teammates, and his teammates love him," head coach Robert Salah said.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureAaron Rodgers & Jimmy Kimmel Beef Explained: COVID-19, Jeff Epstein & MoreFrom COVID-19 conspiracies to Epstein's list, we're unpacking the feud between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel.By Aron A.
- SportsPat McAfee Tries To Squash Feud Between Aaron Rodgers And Jimmy KimmelMcAfee is trying his best not to land his show in the middle of another lawsuit.By Ben Mock
- SportsJimmy Kimmel Threatens Aaron Rodgers With Legal Action Over Jeffrey Epstein CommentsRodgers implied Kimmel's name was on a list of redacted Epstein affiliates.By Ben Mock
- SportsAaron Rodgers Says He Didn't Ask To Be Taken Off Injured ReserveRodgers hit back at people criticizing him for taking a roster spot despite not playing.By Ben Mock
- SportsAaron Rodgers Officially Closes The Curtain On Returning To The Field In 2023With his age and the window to win a Superbowl coming to a close soon, it is the right decision. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsJets Praise Aaron Rodgers For "Unbelievable" RecoveryCoaches called the quarterback's recovery "unbelievable."By Ben Mock
- SportsAaron Rodgers Gets Another Positive Achilles UpdateAaron Rodgers is coming back, soon.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAaron Rodgers Blasts Jets For "Chicken Sh*t" Locker Room LeaksRodgers questioned why someone would want to "assassinate" Zach Wilson's character.By Ben Mock
- SportsAaron Rodgers Says "Anything's Possible" With Jets ReturnRodgers could be coming back sooner than expected.By Ben Mock
- SportsAaron Rodgers Cleared For Practice With The JetsRodgers is just 11 weeks removed from surgery on his Achilles. By Ben Mock
- SportsAaron Rodgers Reveals Ambitious Timeline For His ReturnAaron Rodgers is feeling good.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChad Johnson Begs Aaron Rodgers Not To Rush Return From InjuryJohnson expressed fears that Rodgers was going to end up reinjuring himself.By Ben Mock
- SportsAaron Rodgers Says He Might Be Returning From His Achilles Injury In "A Few Weeks:" WatchDo you believe Aaron?By Zachary Horvath
- SportsAaron Rodgers Making Millions To Appear On "The Pat McAfee Show"McAfee himself confirmed the payments.By Ben Mock
- SportsAaron Rodgers Invites Travis Kelce To Engage In Vaccine DebateAaron Rodgers is bored.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTravis Kelce Responds To Aaron Rodgers "Mr. Pfizer" CommentKelce thought it was funny, but reminded Rodgers who signs his paychecks.By Ben Mock
- SportsAaron Rodgers Calls Travis Kelce "Mr. Pfizer," Pat McAfee Acts Like It's The Funniest Thing He's Ever HeardAaron Rodgers must have forgotten who his boss is.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJ. Cole Makes Colin Kaepernick's Letter To The Jets PublicJ. Cole amplified Colin Kaepernick's message.By Tallie Spencer