Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Angers New York Jets With Surprise Vice President News

The New York Jets are reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers after it was announced he was the frontrunner to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr's running mate for President. “It's absurd to think he could campaign and play simultaneously," one team source told the Daily Mail. “Lots of the coaches and players want Aaron to commit to the team and worry about winning the Super Bowl over a chance to be in the White House," added another.

Rodgers is expected to be QB1 for the Jets when the 2024 season kicks off later this year. The team has already granted Zach Wilson permission to seek a trade and recently signed Tyrod Taylor to back up Rodgers. Rodgers is reportedly being considered by Kennedy alongside former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura. Keendy is mounting a long-shot independent bid after withdrawing a long-shot bid against Joe Biden in the Democratic Primary. Kennedy Jr is a noted anti-vaxer and nephew of JFK. However, he has never held political office.

Aaron Rodgers Receives Jets Players' "Most Inspirational" End-Of-Season Award

Elsewhere, Rodgers received the Jets' "Most Inspirational Player" award last season. The award was voted on by the other players. "I've said it a million times: He loves his teammates, and his teammates love him. He's so intentional with how he approaches everybody in the building. He's very thoughtful in the way he does things, and he's a tremendous human. Aaron is really well deserving of this award," head coach Robert Salah said.

Not only is Rodgers seen as an "ideal" teammate, but his expedited return from a torn Achilles served as motivation for the rest of the team. While Rodgers would ultimately admit he was not ready to play again, his return to practice just two-and-a-half months after undergoing surgery to repair his torn Achilles was nothing short of miraculous. Despite this, Rodgers maintained that he would return to play for the team if they were still playoff contenders.

