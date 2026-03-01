Jay-Z Drops Old Jaz-O Collab On Streaming Amid 30th Anniversary Celebrations

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jay Z Jaz O Collab Streaming 30th Anniversary
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Recording artist Jay-Z on the sideline before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
"N***a What, N***a Who (Originator 99)" appeared on Jay-Z's album "Vol.2... Hard Knock Life," and it now has a special vinyl release as well.

Jay-Z has been in the hip-hop game for 30 years, and the recent release of the original "Dead Presidents" on streaming isn't his only celebration of this. As Roc Nation announced on social media, he has seemingly re-released his Jaz-O and Amil collaboration "N***a What, N***a Who (Originator 99)" on streaming.

In addition, Jay also dropped a special vinyl edition of the Vol.2... Hard Knock Life single on his 30th anniversary website. It includes the original track, the "Jigga What, Jigga Who" version, "It's Hot (Some Like It Hot)," "Come And Get Me," explicit and clean versions of "Dirt Off Your Shoulder," "The Bounce," and "F.U.T.W."

Ironically enough, there are a few questions around this social media announcement and website update. It seems like "N***a What, N***a Who (Originator 99)" was already on streaming at least in some form, and the other singles included in its vinyl version are a wide array of cuts. Still, hearing Hov alongside his mentor Jaz-O and Amil is never a dull affair.

Also, this vinyl release clearly shows that Roc Nation is taking an archival approach to this 30th anniversary celebration. In any case, it's a good excuse to revisit this 1999 single from the 1998 LP.

Read More: 50 Cent’s 6 Most Compelling Potential Verzuz Matchups

Is Jay-Z Dropping A New Album?

Sadly for fans of the Brooklyn rapper, Jay-Z does not have a new album in sight, despite what this 30th anniversary campaign may suggest. Rumors will continue to float around, though, and we could be wrong. Maybe there's a surprise drop around the corner or we will get other musical releases to celebrate 30 years in the game.

More specifically, Jay's debut studio album Reasonable Doubt turns 30 years old in June, so that could be the big event this campaign is building up to. We'll see if this comes with a vinyl re-release, more bonus tracks, or other moves.

Elsewhere, Jay-Z's busy working with the NFL and with all his other billionaire activities. While fans hope new music is around the corner, each year represents a new batch of hip-hop fans who might not have listened to his early work. With these re-releases, that number will grow smaller.

Read More: Baby Keem "Ca$ino" Album Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Image via HNHH Original Content It's Yo Birthday: Jay Z's Top 30 Album Tracks
Jay Z New Website 30 Year Career Dead Presidents Music Jay-Z Drops New Website Celebrating 30-Year Career After "Dead Presidents"
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Comments 0