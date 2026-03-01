Jay-Z Drops Old Jaz-O Collab On Streaming Amid 30th Anniversary Celebrations

Jay-Z has been in the hip-hop game for 30 years, and the recent release of the original "Dead Presidents" on streaming isn't his only celebration of this. As Roc Nation announced on social media, he has seemingly re-released his Jaz-O and Amil collaboration "N***a What, N***a Who (Originator 99)" on streaming.

In addition, Jay also dropped a special vinyl edition of the Vol.2... Hard Knock Life single on his 30th anniversary website. It includes the original track, the "Jigga What, Jigga Who" version, "It's Hot (Some Like It Hot)," "Come And Get Me," explicit and clean versions of "Dirt Off Your Shoulder," "The Bounce," and "F.U.T.W."

Ironically enough, there are a few questions around this social media announcement and website update. It seems like "N***a What, N***a Who (Originator 99)" was already on streaming at least in some form, and the other singles included in its vinyl version are a wide array of cuts. Still, hearing Hov alongside his mentor Jaz-O and Amil is never a dull affair.

Also, this vinyl release clearly shows that Roc Nation is taking an archival approach to this 30th anniversary celebration. In any case, it's a good excuse to revisit this 1999 single from the 1998 LP.

Is Jay-Z Dropping A New Album?

Sadly for fans of the Brooklyn rapper, Jay-Z does not have a new album in sight, despite what this 30th anniversary campaign may suggest. Rumors will continue to float around, though, and we could be wrong. Maybe there's a surprise drop around the corner or we will get other musical releases to celebrate 30 years in the game.

More specifically, Jay's debut studio album Reasonable Doubt turns 30 years old in June, so that could be the big event this campaign is building up to. We'll see if this comes with a vinyl re-release, more bonus tracks, or other moves.