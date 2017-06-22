30th anniversary
- MusicThe Timeless Impact Of “Illmatic": Hip-Hop’s Love Of Nas’s Debut Album 30 Years LaterNasir bin Olu Dara Jones is one of the most influential writers of our time, and what better time to celebrate that than this classic's 30th birthday?ByGabriel Bras Nevares978 Views
- Songs"Illmatic" By Nas Turns 30: Revisiting One Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Songs Ever, "N.Y. State Of Mind"30 years later and this picture of urban life in 1990s New York, still holds up today. ByZachary Horvath1018 Views
- MixtapesSnoop Dogg Revives His Classic Debut, "Doggystyle" For Its 30th AnniversarySnoop adds a track that had sampling-clearing issues. ByZachary Horvath3.9K Views
- MusicDr. Dre Drops "The Chronic" 30th Anniversary Memorabilia, Fans CelebrateThe California legend changed the game back in 1992, and these new items pay homage to the album's iconic status.ByGabriel Bras Nevares4.1K Views
- MusicDr. Dre Unveils "The Chronic" Collectibles For 30th AnniversaryA piece of hip-hop history could now be yours.ByGabriel Bras Nevares24.7K Views
- SneakersNike Air Huarache "Praline" Release Date Revealed: PhotosNike continues to celebrate the Huarache's 30th anniversary with a "Praline" colorway. ByVaughn Johnson1.8K Views
- SneakersMetallica & Vans Team Up For Fiery "Black Album" Collab: PhotosMetallica is celebrating 30 years of "The Black Album" with some new Vans.ByAlexander Cole3.3K Views
- TV"Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Reunion Episode Heading to HBO MaxWill Smith and most of the cast of the "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" will reunite for a 30th-anniversary reunion episode.ByAron A.2.3K Views
- SneakersNike Air Max 90 Receives Colorful "Galaxy" Makeover: First LookNike is looking to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Max 90 in style.ByAlexander Cole3.9K Views
- SneakersAir Jordan 6 "Carmine" Rumored To Be Making A ComebackThe Air Jordan 6 is celebrating its 30th anniversary next year.ByAlexander Cole19.2K Views
- SneakersTop 10 Air Jordan 5 Colorways Of All TimeCelebrating the 30th anniversary of the 90s' first Jordan.ByAlexander Cole36.8K Views
- SneakersAir Jordan 5 "Fire Red" Dropping In 2020 For 30th Anniversary: ReportThe shoe celebrates a huge Michael Jordan milestone.ByAlexander Cole7.0K Views
- Society"Google Doodle" Celebrates The World-Wide Web's 30th BirthdayGoogle celebrates as the World-Wide-Web hits a major milestone. ByMitch Findlay1253 Views
- SocietyNick Cannon Inspired By Kaepernick Ad, Buys All The Black Socks In Nike StoreNick Cannon willed into charitable action by Nike's "Just Do It" campaign.ByDevin Ch5.4K Views
- Music"Yo! MTV Raps" 30th Anniversary Concert To Feature Golden Era GreatsFantastic news for those who love old school hip-hop.ByMatthew Parizot1.9K Views
- MusicEric B. & Rakim To Perform Together For First Time In 20 YearsThe legends to return to the stage!ByMatt F2.3K Views