Dr. Dre Drops “The Chronic” 30th Anniversary Memorabilia, Fans Celebrate

Dr. Dre's The Chronic is one of hip-hop's crown jewels: innovative, influential, and endlessly replayable. Its 30th anniversary wasn't too long ago, celebrating three decades since the album dropped on December 15, 1992 and changed the rap game. However, the California producer and businessman is by no means done giving fans more reasons to honor the project, even as he gears towards his next release. Moreover, he will release some interesting new memorabilia for this occasion, including new artwork, clothing items, and skate decks. Specifically, this is "The Chronic Masters" collection, a collaboration between Interscope Records and Trophy, dropping tomorrow (October 3) via this website.

Furthermore, there are three new fine art prints to collect, titled Session Grid, Session Stacks, and The Masters. In addition, five new skate decks (for $93 each) depict Session Tapes stack, tape scribbles, Ampex 456 tapes, and "F**k Wit Dre Day" designs. On the other hand, tees are worth $42 and feature imagery of the session tapes, "Let Me Ride," and the 456 tape. Finally, there is a floating wall shelf available from Dr. Dre, limited to only 30 pieces, that also shows the tapes in all their glory.

Interscope Celebrates The 30th Anniversary Of Dr. Dre's The Chronic

Of course, Dr. Dre's musical legacy extends far beyond just this release, but it remains one of his most acclaimed contributions to the genre. It's also a benchmark as far as quality standards and passion, and The D.O.C. recently reflected on how Dre's next album with Snoop Dogg stacks up to these early days. "I plan on going to L.A. for a week next week to help Snoop and Dre finish Snoop’s Missionary album,” he told From The Desk Of Lo. “We all haven’t worked together seriously, where we’re all in a creative space, in a long time. And we’re all in a space where we wanna do something great, so it should be a cool week. We should come up with two or three really great records, since we’re all in this kind of space.

"We love each other," the rapper went on. "You know, those are my brothers, and I want them to win and they want me to win. We work for each other’s wins and that’s just what that is. We’re lucky if everybody’s in the right headspace, that’s the tricky part. But right now, in this moment, I think we’re all in that space where we’re ready to do some new s**t. It sounds like what Snoop’s next record would’ve been like on Death Row, that’s what it sounds like." For more news and updates on Dr. Dre, stay up to date on HNHH.

