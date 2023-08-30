The D.O.C. Gives An Update On Snoop Dogg And Dr. Dre’s “Missionary”

During a recent interview with From The Desk Of Lo, The D.O.C. spoke on Snoop Dogg’s upcoming collaborative album with Dr. Dre, Missionary. The LP acts as a follow-up to Snoop’s 1993 hit debut, Doggystyle. The highly-anticipated offering is expected to arrive soon, though an official release date has yet to be revealed. According to the D.O.C., the duo is wrapping up the recording process, and he plans on helping them finish it.

“I plan on going to LA for a week next week to help Snoop and Dre finish Snoop’s Missionary album,” the artist explained. “We all haven’t worked together seriously, where we’re all in a creative space, in a long time. And we’re all in a space where we wanna do something great so it should be a cool week. We should come up with two or three really great records since we’re all in this kind of space.”

The D.O.C Says Missionary Sounds Like What Snoop’s “Next Record Would’ve Been Like On Death Row”

“We love each other,” he continued, “Y’know, those are my brothers, and I want them to win and they want me to win. We work for each other’s wins and that’s just what that is. We’re lucky if everybody’s in the right headspace, that’s the tricky part. But right now, in this moment, I think we’re all in that space where we’re ready to do some new sh*t.” The D.O.C. goes on, giving fans an update on how the album is sounding so far. “It sounds like what Snoop’s next record would’ve been like on Death Row, that’s what it sounds like,” he reveals.

Earlier this summer, producer Smitty also shared some new details of Missionary, claiming that he hasn’t seen Dr. Dre this dedicated to an album since The Chronic. “What people won’t expect is the level of execution that Snoop is committed to,” he explained. “Snoop’s in his bag.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and The D.O.C.

