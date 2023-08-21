Snoop Dogg Remembers Nate Dogg On His Birthday

Hip-hop has lost so many greats throughout the now 50 years it has been a part of the music industry. Notorious B.I.G., DMX, Tupac, and Nipsey Hustle, all are gone way too soon. Another icon to add to those legends up above is Nate Dogg, who met his demise in 2011. A variety of health complications were the root cause of his death, after battling and suffering from a series of strokes in 2007 and 2008. Furthermore, Nate’s left side of his body was left incredibly brittle as a result.

Luckily though, the hitmaker never was diagnosed with cognitive or vocal impairments, so he kept on returning to the studio to record more music. That strength is a true testament to why Nate Dogg is beloved by the rap community and his fans as his legacy continues to live on. One person that has to deal with this harder than most is his cousin and long-time collaborator, Snoop Dogg. The two of them were so interconnected, making song after song together such as “Ain’t No Fun (If the Homies Can’t Have None)” and “Lay Low.”

Snoop Dogg Posts On Instagram

Snoop posted a couple of pictures to his Instagram account to remember his dear family member on his birthday. Nate would have turned 54 and possibly still crafting more hits with Snoop. The photo with just Nate Dogg in it says, “Happy. C. Day big homie 🙏🏾🐾🐾🎤🐐💎” He also performed with Wiz Khalifa a few days ago on their High School Reunion Tour. He shared a flick from that too with his late friend projected on a screen in the background.

