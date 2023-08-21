Lul Tim Reacts To King Von Murder Charges Being Dropped On “Left A Stain” Single

This past weekend, we were surprised to report that the charges for King Von’s murder against Timothy Leeks – better known as Lul Tim – were officially dropped. As AllHipHop notes, an attorney for the accused killer has since confirmed the reports. On Monday (August 21), Tim addressed the situation himself in a single called “Left A Stain.” It arrived on YouTube in the early hours of the morning with an accompanying visual. Both efforts are already earning the recently freed lyricist a round of applause from listeners.

“Just got collect call from new Pluto yesterday / He said he on the way, we steady catchin’ place / I told him ’bout my good news, I’m ’bout to beat this case,” Tim rhymes early on in the song. At the same time, the video cuts to a clip of someone removing his ankle monitor after the young entertainer was cleared of charges regarding Von’s murder. “I really came from the bottom, I feel like I’m Drake,” his bars continue.

Lul Tim Makes His Mark with “Left A Stain” Single & Visual

“Left A Stain” has generated plenty of discourse among the hip-hop community, mostly regarding Von. Of course, Lil Durk’s name has also been dragged into the conversation. “Y’all be saying Durk ain’t slide for Von like these ni**as actually be in places to get slid on 😂,” one IG user wrote in @akademiks’ comment section. “Can’t slide for shit if ni**as hiding 24/7,” they further pointed out. “It hit different when the body guard catch a body then drop a diss 💀,” someone else chimed in.

Prior to Lul Tim speaking out on his King Von charges being dropped, both the late rapper’s ex, Asian Doll, and YNW Melly’s mother shared their thoughts on the situation. Unsurprisingly, the latter thinks this is cause for her son, an accused double murderer, to receive the same treatment. Read what she had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

