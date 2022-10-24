Timothy “Lul Tim” Leeks is a free man no more, according to AllHipHop. It’s been reported that the alleged killer of the late King Von was apprehended by authorities on October 19th, and hit with a handful of drug charges.

This isn’t the “OFF THE LIST” rapper’s first run-in with the law. After being charged with the other artist’s murder, Tim managed to get a bond release last year and has been living a relatively normal life ever since.

Now, Leeks is back behind bars following the aforementioned drug charges which include possession of a Schedule I substance, possession of a Schedule II substance, and a marijuana possession charge. His arrest was initially reported by The Georgia Gazette and while not much information is known at this thime, the publication did release a mugshot of the accused killer.

LulTim has reportedly been arrested in Georgia over drug charges pic.twitter.com/HyuD7bad1M — RapCoverMedia (@RapCoverMedia) October 23, 2022

On November 6, 2020, Von was killed outside a Hookah Lounge where an aggressive altercation taking place inside the establishment quickly made its way outside. Police were called and arrived on the scene shortly after, but not before the Chicago rapper, along with a few others, were shot.

The top suspect in this case thus far has been Lul Tim, who claims to have acted in self-defense the night of the shooting. Supposedly, Von was the aggressor and was attempting to start trouble with Tim’s friend Quando Rondo. When the level of tension between the two men continued to escalate, Leeks did what he had to do to protect his friend.

The accused gunman later spoke on the tragic night, saying “No matter where you at, any part of the world, any country on the earth, a n*gga would have wanted their partner to be there for them.”

While it’s unclear if Lul Tim remains behind bars at this time, HotNewHipHop will update you with any new information that develops.

