Curtis Williams, better known by his stage name Spider Loc, recently went on Cam Capone News to share his knowledge on Quando Rondo’s trip to California that resulted in a fatal shooting. The Compton legend revealed that in the months before the Georgia rapper’s associate Lul Pab was tragically killed, he received a phone call from a friend asking if he would be the 23-year-old’s “tour guide” through the city of L.A.

The request came in due to Quando’s alleged beef with certain groups in the area, but things eventually fell through and it wasn’t until after the fatal shootout that Williams heard the young rapper’s name again.

On August 19, Quando, real name Tyquian Terrel Bowman, had reportedly finished refilling his Cadillac Escalade at a Los Angeles gas station when a white car pulled up alongside him and immediately opened fire.

The rapper, along with his good friend Lul Pab, fled the scene as quickly as they could. Sadly, the latter had already sustained fatal injuries.

Fans have since speculated that this may have had something to do with King Von’s untimely death in 2020. When the late Chicago-born artist got into a fight with Quando’s gang outside a nightclub, the altercation ended with Von’s murder. He was famously a part of O Block – a faction of Chicago’s Black Disciples street gang, according to police.

Lil Durk attends PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing )

With members such as Chief Keef and Lil Durk, O Block has a reported reputation for striking back when it feels it’s been wronged. This, along with the ongoing alleged threats traded back and forth between Rondo and Durk, has led to the speculation that this gang may have been looking to come after the Still Taking Risks hitmaker and his posse.

Since the gas station shooting, Bowman has denounced his affiliation with the Rolling 60’s Neighborhood Crips but that doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods yet, as several other gang members didn’t hesitate to let him know.

Quando Rondo attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Aside from all the drama, the Georgia native is set to soon go on tour with NBA YoungBoy. Read more about that here, and check back later for more hip-hop news updates.