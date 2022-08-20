Lul Pab
- MusicQuando Rondo Pays Tribute To Lul Pab On His Death's AnniversaryQuando and his friend were the victims of a shooting that injured him, but tragically took Pab's life.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicQuando Rondo Suffers Heartbreaking LossQuando Rondo is dealing with another loss in his circle.By Evelyn Meyer
- SongsQuando Rondo Unveils New Single "Long Live Pabb"Quando Rondo pays respect to Lul Pab on his new single. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureSpider Loc Speaks On Quando Rondo's L.A. Trip That Left Lul Pab DeadAs the 23-year-old rapper prepares to head out on tour, Loc dishes on alleged background info following Lul Pab’s tragic death.By Balen Mautone
- GramQuando Rondo Wants To "Lay My Flag Down," But Foolio Says "It's Too Late" For ThatFollowing the tragic death of his friend Lul Pab, Rondo wants to sever ties, but he's been receiving pushback.By Erika Marie
- GramQuando Rondo Calls Out Disloyal Members Of His Crew: "I Layed My Flag Down"As the rapper continues to grieve the loss of his friend Lul Pab, Rondo is making some changes in his circle.By Erika Marie
- CrimeWack 100 Explains Why He's Too "Slippery" For Attackers While Discussing Quando RondoQuando Rondo was in L.A. when he and his friend, Lul Pab, were shot at in Beverly Grove. Pab sadly died from his injuries.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureQuando Rondo Mourns 23-Year-Old Lul Pab's Death After L.A. ShootingAt this time, police believe that Quando was the intended target in the shooting.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureQuando Rondo Didn't Sustain Injuries In Los Angeles Shooting, Rep ConfirmsA video of the "ABG" rapper screaming as police arrived at his Escalade to help his injured (and now deceased) friend has been circulating online.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeQuando Rondo Allegedly Shot, Friend Lul Pab Killed: ReportThe Georgia rapper is reportedly in stable condition.By Erika Marie