Quando Rondo’s Federal Sentence Follows Years Of Arrests, Shootings, & Legal Issues

Savannah's Quando Rondo seems to always be entangled in legal drama, but this time, he finds himself on the receiving end of a lengthy sentence.

Since he stepped into the Hip Hop scene as a teenager, Quando Rondo has found himself wrapped up in controversy. The Savannah, Georgia, native has released three studio albums and several mixtapes since 2017, but he's become more known for his Rap beefs and run-ins with the law more than his music. The most significant of Quando's scandals arrived in 2020 with the murder of Only The Family rapper King Von in Atlanta. Later, in 2022, Rondo, real name Tyquian Bowman, and his cousin, Saviay'a Robinson, known as Lul Pab, were ambushed while visiting Los Angeles. Robinson was killed in the attack.

The following year, Rondo was arrested in connection to gang and drug infractions. He was only out on bond for a few months before the FBI nabbed him on federal drug charges. He again bonded out but was picked up for Driving Under the Influence at the top of 2024. More recently, Quando Rondo has learned he will serve over two years in prison after receiving a conviction for those federal charges. It's been a whirlwind for Bowman within the last few years alone, and some believe that he has often been on a self-destructive path. Let's take a look at the details regarding Quando's conviction and sentence, as well as a few of the controversies that preceded his upcoming stint behind bars.

Quando Rondo Convicted Of Federal Drug Charges

Days ago, Quando Rondo learned his fate, and we're sure he's dissatisfied with the outcome. As reported by Rolling Stone and the Savannah Morning News, the rapper was sentenced to 33 months in prison on December 12 after entering a guilty plea to a charge of conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana. Moreover, following his release, Bowman will endure "three years of supervised release" and "also must pay a $40,000 fine." Quando was able to dodge similar, more severe charges related to the possession and distribution of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. He was initially looking at 20 years in prison for the full conviction. However, Rondo's legal team was able to secure him a minor win by negotiating a lesser sentence with prosecutors.

During the hearing, Quando reportedly addressed the court. Despite a career of trolling his foes and making light of his legal issues, the rapper seemed regretful. “I really want to give an apology to the city of Savannah," he said. "And I want to give an apology to my family and friends, loved ones, and most of all my daughters for taking all my family and all my loved ones through this stressful point." Rondo is set to begin serving his sentence sometime in mid-January 2025.

His Cousin Lul Pab's Murder

The case involving the shooting death of Lul Pab is also tied to the recent arrest of Chicago Drill rapper Lil Durk. In 2022, Rondo and Pab were at a West Hollywood gas station near the famed Beverly Center mall when they were fired upon by masked gunmen, resulting in the latter's death. Investigators arrested Durk, real name Durk Banks, and five other members of The Voice rapper's Only The Family crew this year. Police allege that Pab's murder was retaliation for the killing of King Von. Lil Durk faces charges of murder-for-hire, as authorities contend that he was the mastermind behind Pab's death—a shooting that was allegedly intended to take out Quando Rondo.

However, though prosecutors are sure of their case, Durk has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The rapper's indictment reportedly reads, “After the murder, defendant Banks made clear, in coded language, that he would pay a bounty or monetary reward, and/or make payment to anyone who took part in killing [Bowman] for his role in [Bennett’s] murder." Since Durk's arrest, he's been hit with more charges, per Rolling Stone. He also faces "one new count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and one new count of using, carrying, and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death." The case is ongoing and, if convicted, Lil Durk could spend the remainder of his life behind bars.

The Murder Of King Von Following An Altercation With Quando Rondo

Lil Durk and Quando Rondo's crews didn't exactly keep their animosity under wraps. The hostility unraveled in social media posts, interviews, and lyrics. While Rap beefs come and go in the culture, not many result in actual acts of violence. Yet, authorities claim these two crews practiced what they preached, and it has erupted in the deaths of at least two people: King Von and Lul Pab. Von was gunned down outside of a nightclub in November 2020 following a reported altercation between his group and Quando Rondo's associates. Gunfire rang out, and Von was killed; however, Rondo's team allegedly told police that they were acting in self-defense.