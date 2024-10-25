Lil Durk Lights Up Twitter With Shocked Fan Reactions Following Arrest

The Internet couldn't believe this.

Lil Durk fans are absolutely shocked by his Florida arrest in the wee hours of Friday morning (October 25) for alleged murder-for-hire. U.S. Marshals took him to the Broward County Correctional Facility, per XXL and DJ Akademiks, just hours after a California indictment referenced him. It named five men allegedly from the OTF crew (which the Chicago rapper founded in 2010) who allegedly bought plane tickets and rental cars for California in order to carry out a hit on Quando Rondo. Durk received a murder-for-hire charge over this. On August 19, 2022, these alleged culprits shot and killed Rondo's cousin Lul Pab, but not their intended target.

With this arrest and indictment in mind, fans are reacting wildly to this news of Lil Durk's legal troubles and alleged crimes. Some only have jokes to say, which may be insensitive to many but, then again, that's just how the Internet acts sometimes. Others are more sympathetic to Smurk's attempts to better his image and hope that he can resolve this issue in court. A select few took a more serious tone and criticized him for this alleged behavior.

Lil Durk Fans React To Arrest

Meanwhile, Lil Durk's other connections made big moves in the legal realm, but perhaps not in the way that you would expect. HIs former artists SlimeLife Shawty recently testified in the Young Thug and YSL RICO trial as a codefendant who took a plea deal. He caught a lot of flack for this online, but he clapped back at his haters in a pretty dismissive way, downplaying snitching allegations. These are two completely unrelated cases, but it's disheartening to hear OTF's name pop up in the legal realm often as of late. Check out more reactions to Durk's arrest for alleged murder-for-hire down below.

More Reactions

Another legal problem that Lil Durk faces concerns a lawsuit from FBG Duck's mother, who recently blasted The Voice for paying tribute at a concert. This case and overall situation is still very early in development, so take these allegations with a grain of salt and keep checking in with HNHH for the latest updates. We'll see how this goes.