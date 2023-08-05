Ugly God Accused Of Killing Best Friend’s Father

Royce Cornell Davison-Rodriguez, better known by his stage name Ugly God, has been accused of murder. Police responded to reports of a shooting in Gulfport, Mississippi just before noon on June 29. Upon arrival, law enforcement found 50-year-old Renaldo Delavallade dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Gulfport is the second-largest city in Mississippi and serves as the co-county seat of Harrison County.

At this time, police have only stated that the suspect is in custody and cooperating with detectives. However, several of Delavallade’s relatives have taken to social media to accuse Davison-Rodriguez of the crime. One TikTok showed the alleged police report in the case. Davison-Rodriguez is listed as the suspect and is accused of killing Delavallade with a small-caliber handgun. Furthermore, the individual claims that Davison-Rodriguez has been publicly bragging about his involvement but has not been prosecuted as his uncle is a judge in Gulfport.

Ugly God Accused Of Murder

Davison-Rodriguez first rose to prominence with his 2016 single “Water”. He was later named as part of XXL‘s Freshman Class of 2017 and performed his freshman cypher alongside Playboi Carti, MadeinTYO, and XXXTentacion. His 2019 debut studio album, Bumps & Bruises peaked at #46 on the Billboard Album 200. He self-released an EP, Two Place, earlier this year. At this time, it is unclear at what stage the investigation is. It is unknown if Davison-Rodriguez is in police custody or has been charged with a crime.

The most recent TikToks made about the case from the account @tyzlyfe, which appears to belong to Delavallade’s sister. “UGLy GOD 🥹🥹🥹💔💔💔💔💔i just dont have any more words 💔💔💔Our Justice System had let me Down🙏🙏🙏🥹🥹🥹His Uncle The Judge kept him free akademiks,” the account captioned a video on August 4 alongside footage of Delavallade’s funeral. The judge in question is reportedly Judge Damon Reese. According to LinkedIn, Reese took the bench in December 2022 after 15 years working for the Harrison County Public Defender’s Office. Neither Davison-Rodriguez’s representatives nor the Gulfport Police Department responded to requests from XXL for comment. This is a developing story.

