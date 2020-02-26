mississippi
- SportsBrett Favre To Be Deposed In Mississippi Welfare ScandalFavre will be questioned later this month.By Ben Mock
- MusicUgly God Accused Of Killing Best Friend's FatherThe "Water" rapper is accused of shooting and killing a man in Gulfport, Mississippi.By Ben Mock
- MusicSuperstar Pride Turns Himself In, Charged With 1st-Degree MurderSuperstar Pride allegedly shot and killed a man in Mississippi.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsBig K.R.I.T. Rings In 2023 With "Birthday Song"Big K.R.I.T. comes through with a new birthday anthem for 2023. By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion Foundation Helps Mississippi Residents Amid Water CrisisThe XXXTentacion Foundation has made a significant donation to help Jackson, Mississippi amid an ongoing water crisis.By Cole Blake
- SportsBrett Favre Looks To Dismiss Mississippi LawsuitBrett Favre continues to be implicated in a massive welfare fraud scheme.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBrett Favre Accused Of More Welfare FraudBrett Favre is involved in yet another Mississippi welfare fraud case.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsMississippi Teen Jaheim McMillan Shot & Killed By Police: Report15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot outside of a Family Dollar.By Lawrencia Grose
- SocietyMississippi Residents File Lawsuit Due To Water CrisisFour residents of Jackson, MS have sued the state after weeks without water.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipMississippi Man Arrested After 15 Bricks Of Cocaine Discovered Across City Of Biloxi37-year-old Joey Ware has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeFamily Of Emmett Till Calls For The Arrest Of Carolyn Bryant After Finding Her Unserved WarrantAlmost seven decades later, the family of Emmett Till discovered an arrest warrant for the woman who made allegations against him which led to his tragic death.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicSwae Lee & Diplo Drop "Tupelo Shuffle" Featuring Gary Clark Jr. & Austin ButlerDiplo and Swae Lee team up for a collab off the Baz Luhrmann "Elvis" biopic.By Luke Haworth
- PoliticsJAY-Z, Yo Gotti, And Team ROC Push The DOJ To Investigate Prison For Inhumane ConditionsAfter securing legal representation for inmates at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, JAY-Z, Yo Gotti, and Team ROC have pushed the DOJ to investigate the prison for inhumane conditions. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureMississippi Teacher Fired After Reading Children's Book "I Need a New Butt"After reading children's book "I Need a New Butt" to a class of second graders, Mississippi assistant principal Toby Price was fired from the school. By Brianna Lawson
- NewsBoosie Badazz Delivers Sprawling New Album, "Mississippi"Boosie Badazz's "Mississippi" comes laced with 19 tracks, production from Stacks, and a guest feature from OG Dre.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicBoosie Badazz Delays "Back To BR" & "Mississippi" Out Of Respect For Young DolphFans will have to wait another week to hear Boosie Badazz's two new studio albums.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicBoosie Badazz Announces Two Albums Releasing On November 19Boosie Badazz fans can look forward to two new projects next week.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicMan Found Guilty In 2018 Killing Of Lil LonnieThe Mississippi rapper was only 22 when he was shot and killed in 2018.By Joe Abrams
- PoliticsMississippi Becomes 1st State To Lift Mask MandateMississippi has become the first state to lift its mask mandate.By Cole Blake
- RandomWalmart Takes Down Mississippi Flag Due To Confederate Banner ImageryWalmart has announced they will no longer display Mississippi state flags because they include the banner of the Confederacy.By Erika Marie
- SportsNCAA Extends Championship Ban Against Mississippi Over Confederate FlagThe NCAA will not hold championships in any states that continue to display the Confederate flag image—and the only state to do so is Mississippi.By Erika Marie
- CrimeRoc Nation Attorney Sues Mississippi Prison Health Care ProviderRoc Nation attorney Alex Spiro has filed a new lawsuit against the health care providers for inmates at Mississippi prisons.By Aron A.
- MusicJay-Z & Yo Gotti File Lawsuits For 152 Inmates Against Mississippi DOCJay-Z and Yo Gotti filed a second civil lawsuit via their Team ROC prison reform initiative against the Mississippi Department of Corrections on behalf of 152 inmates.By Keenan Higgins