An African American teenager has been taken off life support days after he was shot in the head by Mississippi police. According to reports, the victim’s name was Jaheim McMillan, and he was 15 years old.

McMillan was shot on Thursday while in the parking lot of a local Family Dollar store in Gulfport, MS– the state’s second-largest city.

Protests continued on Monday afternoon at the Gulfport Police Department surrounding the death of 15 Jaheim McMillan. Questions have being raised regarding him being armed. Today Gulfport PD (allegedly) is set to admit that Jaheim was unarmed, according to official sources. pic.twitter.com/1pemOFA1xi — Leo Carney (@chefcarney) October 11, 2022

In a news release, Gulfport police stated that the shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. Cops arrived at the scene after getting calls that numerous minors were waving guns at people in their vehicles.

According to the release, when law enforcement arrived, the minors “fled the vehicle.” Following this, an officer engaged with an alleged arm suspect, McMillan. As Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper claimed, this resulted in shots being fired. The teen “was transported to a local area hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound.”

Video footage captured the aftermath of the incident, where police officers were seen handcuffing McMillan after he had been shot.

In what can only be described as a tragedy, Gulfport Mississippi Police shot 15 year old Gulfport High Student Jaheim McMillan in the head Thursday afternoon. After shooting him in the head they then also handcuffed him. There is photographic and video evidence that supports this pic.twitter.com/xNqQ4V4UZV — C.J. Lawrence (@CJLawrenceEsq) October 10, 2022

While the officer in question has been placed on “non-enforcement duties,” McMillan’s family still demands answers.

One bystander witnessed the entire incident and described what happened. “I saw the cop shoot the guy… I did not see a gun on him… He was coming out of the store with his hands up,” she said.

Other clips showed McMillan’s mother approaching the hospital, begging to go inside. Initially, the officer at the hospital told them that their loved one had passed away. Shortly after, he claimed he did not know.

