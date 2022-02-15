police brutality
- Pop CultureLe'Keian Woods' Family Demands Justice Following Violent Police Confrontation24-year-old Le'Keian Woods had to be hospitalized after a recent traffic stop.By Caroline Fisher
- LifeCop Who Killed Breonna Taylor Finds New Law Enforcement JobThe police officer who killed Breonna Taylor has been rehired by another Kentucky police department.By Ben Mock
- CrimeTyre Nichols: Stepfather Denies Rumor Of Affair With Officer's WifeRodney Wells adamantly denied that Tyre had any affair with a cop's wife and urged the public not to "believe that mess."By Erika Marie
- UncategorizedTyre Nichols: 6th Memphis Officer Suspended, 2 EMTs FiredA lieutenant of the Memphis Fire Department has also been fired. However, only 5 officers have been charged at this time.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTyre Nichols Was Kicked In The Head, Beaten, Pepper Sprayed, & Tased By PoliceFour videos have been released by the City of Memphis showing several officers pulling Tyre out of his car and chasing him down.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureGeorge Floyd's Cousin Tells Kanye West To "Just Stop" Talking About ThemAfter he lashed out at the mother of Floyd's daughter, Floyd's cousin Tera Brown delivers a message from the family.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsMississippi Teen Jaheim McMillan Shot & Killed By Police: Report15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot outside of a Family Dollar.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicCreators Of Virtual Rapper FN Meka Under Fire For Mocking Police BrutalityAI Virtual rapper FN Meka is receiving major backlash for promoting police brutality and incarceration after an old Instagram post resurfaced. By hnhh
- GramStyles P Intervenes As Yonkers Police Aggressively Arrest WomanStyles P responds to the viral video of him confronting a police officer for aggressively arresting a woman. By Aron A.
- CrimeFormer Officer Thomas Lane Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In George Floyd's DeathFormer Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter.By Rex Provost
- CrimeBlack Man Paralyzed By Police Granted Historic $10 Million SettlementA New Jersey county agreed to pay the landmark settlement to a Black man who was paralyzed 8 years ago by police.By Rex Provost
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar's Censorship Of "Po-Po" Line At Super Bowl Is A Painful ReminderDuring the star-studded Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, Kendrick Lamar didn’t rap the infamous “Alright” line, “we hate po-po,” and the brief silence from that moment was deafening.By Joshua Robinson