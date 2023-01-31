A traffic stop has turned into national outrage after videos of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis officers have been released. The 29-year-old father was pulled over earlier this month before he was savagely thrashed on the road. It took weeks for the Memphis Police Department to release the footage. The director of the FBI even issued a statement saying he was stunned by the visuals.

Five Black officers—Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith—were fired from the department on January 20. It was quickly shared that they also faced several charges, including second-degree murder.

However, after the video of the incident with Nichols was released, many noticed there was also a white cop on the scene. Additionally, when EMTs arrived following the attack, Nichols went untreated for approximately 20 minutes. Three days later, he succumbed to his injuries.

Activist Shaun King called for others involved to be held accountable. This included Preston Hemphill, the Memphis officer who allegedly repeatedly tased Nichols. Following the uproar, the police department shared that Hemphill had been suspended.

Further, the Memphis Fire Department has done a bit of investigating of its own. In a statement, they detailed what they learned, and this included two EMTs who did not adequately treat Nichols at the scene. They were reportedly responding to a call about a person who was pepper sprayed but failed to conduct a proper patient assessment.

The EMTs have been named as Robert Long and JaMichael Sandridge. Lieutenant Michelle Whitaker was also said to have been fired, as well. None of the newly named officials have been arrested or charged at this time. It is unclear if they will face charges in the future.

“The five officers terminated were directly involved at the first and second scene where Mr. Nichols was physically abused and suffered serious injuries,” a press release stated. “Officer Preston Hemphill and other officers’ actions and inactions have been and continue to be the subject of this investigation since its inception on January 8, 2023.”

“Numerous charges still developing (are) impending.”

It has also been reported that a seventh officer has also been suspended. At this time, they have not been named.

