Tyre Nichols
- CrimeTyre Nichols: All 5 Former Memphis Police Plead Not GuiltyNichols' mother said that the five police officers, who are no longer a part of the force, wouldn't even look her in the eye.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeTyre Nichols: Stepfather Denies Rumor Of Affair With Officer's WifeRodney Wells adamantly denied that Tyre had any affair with a cop's wife and urged the public not to "believe that mess."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureStephen Jackson Criticizes Al Sharpton's Tyre Nichols Eulogy: "All For Political Gain"Sharpton delivered Tyre's eulogy at the 29-year-old's funeral, but Jackson called out the Rev as well as attorney Ben Crump.By Erika Marie
- UncategorizedTyre Nichols: 6th Memphis Officer Suspended, 2 EMTs FiredA lieutenant of the Memphis Fire Department has also been fired. However, only 5 officers have been charged at this time.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCiara Checks Jason Whitlock For Blaming Tyre Nichols's Death On "Single Black Mothers"He claims the video of officers beating Nichols to death "looked like what young Black men do when they’re supervised by a single Black woman."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsBreonna Taylor's Mother Confirms She & Tyre Nichols Shared The Same BirthdayBreonna Taylor's mother has shared that her daughter and Tyre Nichols had the same birthday.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsNLE Choppa Organizes Peaceful Protest In Memphis Over Death Of Tyre NicholsThe Memphis MC used his social media platforms to bring people together in his home city to protest Tyre Nichols' unjust passing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsLeBron James Under Fire For Response To Tyre Nichols' DeathLeBron James's tweet regarding the death of Tyre Nichols is facing backlash.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMoneybagg Yo Calls For Justice For Tyre NicholsThe rapper took to Instagram to send his prayers to Nichols' family.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsTyre Nichols Was Kicked In The Head, Beaten, Pepper Sprayed, & Tased By PoliceFour videos have been released by the City of Memphis showing several officers pulling Tyre out of his car and chasing him down.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTyre Nichols: FBI Director Calls Video Of Police Beating "Appalling"Tyre was beaten to death by police. Five officers were charged with murder, protests have erupted, and President Biden issued a statement.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsMemphis PD Address Death Of Tyre Nichols In New StatementThe Memphis Police Department has released a statement addressing the death of Tyre Nichols.By Cole Blake