Memphis Officers Acquitted In Deadly Beating Of Tyre Nichols

BY Cole Blake 1339 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rev. Al Sharpton Holds Funeral For Tyre Nichols In Memphis
MEMPHIS, TN - FEBRUARY 01: A screen at the entrance of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church displays the celebration of life for Tyre Nichols on February 1, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. On January 7th, 29-year-old Nichols was violently beaten for three minutes by Memphis police officers at a traffic stop and died of his injuries. Five Black Memphis Police officers have been fired after an internal investigation found them to be directly responsible for the beating and have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression. (Photo by Lucy Garrett/Getty Images)
Tyre Nichols died during a traffic stop involving five officers in Memphis, sparking nation-wide outrage in 2023.

Three former Memphis officers were acquitted of state charges in the fatal attack on Tyre Nichols, Wednesday, after nationwide outrage over the incident back in 2023. The officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith, were previously convicted of federal charges in the case, last year. According to CNN, the jury spent 8 1/2 hours over two days deliberating their verdict. The trial had lasted for nine days.

The incident occurred during a traffic stop in which officers pulled Nichols out of his car, pepper-sprayed him, and hit him with a Taser. In response, he fled the scene, but the five officers eventually caught up with him just steps from his home. Once they did, they kicked him and beat him with a police baton as he called out for his mother. He died three days later.

Footage of the beating sparked massive backlash to the Memphis Police Department. The video showed the group of officers joking around as Nichols struggled for his life.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Nichols’ family, addressed the verdict in a statement afterward. He said: “Today’s verdicts are a devastating miscarriage of justice. The world watched as Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by those sworn to protect and serve. That brutal, inhumane assault was captured on video, yet the officers responsible were acquitted."

Read More: Tyre Nichols: Stepfather Denies Rumor Of Affair With Officer's Wife

Tyre Nichols Trial Update

The statement continued: “Tyre’s life was stolen, and his family was denied the justice they so deeply deserve. We are outraged, and we know we are not alone. We thank the Memphis community and people across the nation who have stood by Tyre’s family, lifted their voices, and demanded accountability. Your solidarity has been a beacon of hope in this painful journey. We remain fiercely committed to civil justice and ask for your continued support as we press forward with the civil trial and push for meaningful, lasting reforms needed to stop the cycle of police brutality. Let this be a rallying cry: we must confront the broken systems that empowered this injustice and demand the change our nation –– and Tyre’s legacy –– deserves.”

Memphis District Attorney Steve Mulroy also said he believed there was enough of a case for charges, but respected the jury's decision. “They were devastated," he said of the Nichols family before adding: "… I think they were outraged, and we can understand why they would be outraged, given the evidence.”

Read More: Moneybagg Yo Calls For Justice For Tyre Nichols

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 55.2K
Memphis Awaits Release Of Police Body Cam Video Of Tyre Nichols' Arrest Prior To His Death Days Later Pop Culture Tyre Nichols: FBI Director Calls Video Of Police Beating "Appalling" 2.3K
Memphis Awaits Release Of Police Body Cam Video Of Tyre Nichols' Arrest Prior To His Death Days Later Politics Tyre Nichols Was Kicked In The Head, Beaten, Pepper Sprayed, & Tased By Police 3.5K
Crime Tyre Nichols: All 5 Former Memphis Police Plead Not Guilty 395