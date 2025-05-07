Memphis Officers Acquitted In Deadly Beating Of Tyre Nichols

Three former Memphis officers were acquitted of state charges in the fatal attack on Tyre Nichols, Wednesday, after nationwide outrage over the incident back in 2023. The officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith, were previously convicted of federal charges in the case, last year. According to CNN, the jury spent 8 1/2 hours over two days deliberating their verdict. The trial had lasted for nine days.

The incident occurred during a traffic stop in which officers pulled Nichols out of his car, pepper-sprayed him, and hit him with a Taser. In response, he fled the scene, but the five officers eventually caught up with him just steps from his home. Once they did, they kicked him and beat him with a police baton as he called out for his mother. He died three days later.

Footage of the beating sparked massive backlash to the Memphis Police Department. The video showed the group of officers joking around as Nichols struggled for his life.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Nichols’ family, addressed the verdict in a statement afterward. He said: “Today’s verdicts are a devastating miscarriage of justice. The world watched as Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by those sworn to protect and serve. That brutal, inhumane assault was captured on video, yet the officers responsible were acquitted."

The statement continued: “Tyre’s life was stolen, and his family was denied the justice they so deeply deserve. We are outraged, and we know we are not alone. We thank the Memphis community and people across the nation who have stood by Tyre’s family, lifted their voices, and demanded accountability. Your solidarity has been a beacon of hope in this painful journey. We remain fiercely committed to civil justice and ask for your continued support as we press forward with the civil trial and push for meaningful, lasting reforms needed to stop the cycle of police brutality. Let this be a rallying cry: we must confront the broken systems that empowered this injustice and demand the change our nation –– and Tyre’s legacy –– deserves.”

Memphis District Attorney Steve Mulroy also said he believed there was enough of a case for charges, but respected the jury's decision. “They were devastated," he said of the Nichols family before adding: "… I think they were outraged, and we can understand why they would be outraged, given the evidence.”