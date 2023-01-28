Moneybagg Yo took to Instagram to send his prayers to Tyre Nichols’ family and call for justice for his passing. Many protested the Memphis Police Department’s cruelty and will likely continue to do so. Moreover, the Memphis rapper shared a message to the Nichols family and to the city via Instagram.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – JANUARY 12: Moneybagg Yo attends Rap Snacks Disrupt 2023 Feed The Soul: A Conversation On Culture, Community, Family and Creating Wealth at W Fort Lauderdale on January 12, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

“Praying for the family of Tyre Nichols,” the rapper’s post read. “Also praying for our city. #JusticeForTyre.” Also, he captioned it with the same hashtag and added some emojis, including open hands and praying hands.

Moreover, the police department fired five Memphis police officers from their post following a traffic stop. According to the department’s official statement, a “confrontation” occurred during the stop that caused Nichols to flee. Later, a second “confrontation” took place when authorities caught up to him.

“Our son ran because he was scared for his life,” his stepfather Rodney Wells told reporters. “And when you see the video you’ll see why he was scared for his life.”

Furthermore, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement on Tyre Nichols’ death.

“Tyre’s family deserves a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his death,” the statement read. “As Americans grieve, the Department of Justice conducts its investigation, and state authorities continue their work, I join Tyre’s family in calling for peaceful protest. Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable. Violence is destructive and against the law. It has no place in peaceful protests seeking justice.”

A comrade in TN said it was okay to share this footage.



Video of protesters blocking the I-55 bridge following the release of footage showing Memphis police officers murdering Tyre Nichols.



Solidarity with Memphis.

Call out the culture.

Justice for Tyre Nichols. pic.twitter.com/ViSMz89qYv — Comrade Bumblejack 🌽🏴 (@Bumblejack_) January 28, 2023

Also, attorney Ben Crump called footage from the January 7th stop “appalling” in a recent press conference.

“We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who brutalized him, ultimately causing his death,” he wrote with fellow attorney Antonio Romanucci. “This is the first step towards achieving justice for Tyre and his family. They must also be held accountable for robbing this man of his life and his son of a father.”

Knowing what happened to Tyre Nichols should be enough.



The only video of him that you should watch should be one where you can remember him as the person he was before the police stole his life. pic.twitter.com/9FZFp7zfMa — Riley (@RileyInOmaha) January 28, 2023

Still, what do you think of Moneybagg Yo’s message of prayers and justice to the family of Tyre Nichols? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest updates and tributes regarding this heinous case.

Rest In Peace Tyre Nichols.