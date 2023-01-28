Moneybagg Yo Calls For Justice For Tyre Nichols
The rapper took to Instagram to send his prayers to Nichols’ family.
Moneybagg Yo took to Instagram to send his prayers to Tyre Nichols’ family and call for justice for his passing. Many protested the Memphis Police Department’s cruelty and will likely continue to do so. Moreover, the Memphis rapper shared a message to the Nichols family and to the city via Instagram.
“Praying for the family of Tyre Nichols,” the rapper’s post read. “Also praying for our city. #JusticeForTyre.” Also, he captioned it with the same hashtag and added some emojis, including open hands and praying hands.
Moreover, the police department fired five Memphis police officers from their post following a traffic stop. According to the department’s official statement, a “confrontation” occurred during the stop that caused Nichols to flee. Later, a second “confrontation” took place when authorities caught up to him.
“Our son ran because he was scared for his life,” his stepfather Rodney Wells told reporters. “And when you see the video you’ll see why he was scared for his life.”
Furthermore, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement on Tyre Nichols’ death.
“Tyre’s family deserves a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his death,” the statement read. “As Americans grieve, the Department of Justice conducts its investigation, and state authorities continue their work, I join Tyre’s family in calling for peaceful protest. Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable. Violence is destructive and against the law. It has no place in peaceful protests seeking justice.”
Also, attorney Ben Crump called footage from the January 7th stop “appalling” in a recent press conference.
“We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who brutalized him, ultimately causing his death,” he wrote with fellow attorney Antonio Romanucci. “This is the first step towards achieving justice for Tyre and his family. They must also be held accountable for robbing this man of his life and his son of a father.”
Rest In Peace Tyre Nichols.
Rest In Peace Tyre Nichols.