Atlanta police arrested six individuals on Saturday (January 21) after peaceful protests against an activist’s death turned to riots. Moreover, the protests occurred near the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which many citizens wish to see removed. After the peaceful demonstrations evolved into violent responses, protestors smashed windows, caused chaos, and lit a police vehicle on fire.

“Atlanta Police officers have responded to a group damaging property at several locations along Peachtree [Street],” Atlanta PD stated on Saturday, according to Fox 5. “Several arrests have been made at this time and order has been restored to the downtown space. This is still an active and ongoing investigation and we will not be able to provide specifics on arrests numbers or property damaged, at this time.”

“Atlanta is safe and our police officers have resolved the disruptions downtown from earlier in the evening,” City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said on Saturday evening.

“The City of Atlanta and the Atlanta Police Department will continue to protect the right to peaceful protest,” he added. “We will not tolerate violence or property destruction.”

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, rioters set off fireworks and threw rocks at the Atlanta Police Foundation as well. Furthermore, protestors spoke out against the death of Manuel Esteban Páez Terán at the hands of police. Allegedly, they refused demands from authorities to leave an encampment of protestors against the new facility. Moreover, its detractors nicknamed it “Cop City.” Additionally, authorities announced this new training facility to boost morale and recruitment.

Furthermore, Terán identified as non-binary and went by “Tortuguita,” according to fellow protestors. When police searched encampments near the facility to halt their trespassing, they reportedly shot at police. Later, they died in the ensuing gunfight.

Meanwhile, Georgia governor Brian Kemp expressed that violence in peaceful are unacceptable.

“While the state continues to respect peaceful protest,” they will not tolerate riots of this magnitude. Moreover, he ordered authorities to arrest and prosecute lawbreakers.

