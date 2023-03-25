police
- TechJamaican Police Respond To Rubi Rose Saying She Wants A "Bad Man"Rose might not share the same definition of "bad" with the police.By Ben Mock
- MusicPolice Find Bullets At Duane “Keefe D” Davis' House Amid 2Pac’s Murder Investigation: ReportPolice reportedly found bullets at Keefe D's home during their recent search of his property.By Cole Blake
- MusicPolice Find Ohio Rapper Ahlotta's Body, Take Boyfriend Into Custody For MurderThe up-and-comer went missing earlier this week, and it tragically coincided with her birthday.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFootage Surfaces Of Police Raiding Home In Connection To 2Pac's MurderA new clip shows the home of Keefe D's wife being raided earlier this week.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDuane “Keefe D” Davis Focus Of Search Warrant In Renewed 2Pac Murder InvestigationPolice have reportedly conducted a search warrant involving Keefe D in regards to the murder of 2Pac.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Nas X's E-Scooter Adventure Shuts Down Tunnel: "About To Go To Jail In Norway"Luckily for Lil Nas, the police who showed up were fans of his music.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture50 Cent Is Skeptical Of Los Angeles' New Zero-Bail PolicyThe new rule would free those incarcerated for misdemeanor charges and future offenders for these charges will not have to pay bail.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYoung Thug Uncomfortable With Overwhelming Police Presence At YSL RICO Trial: ReportThugger and his lawyers have described the trial's courtroom as having a "fortress-like atmosphere."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYoung Thug's Attorney Denies Claims The Rapper Provided Information About A HomicideYoung Thug's attorney motioned for the testimony of a police witness to be blocked.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipFivio Foreign Allegedly Roofied At Paris Night ClubThe New York rapper even spoke to police due to an alleged altercation that occurred at the club he was performing at.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAmanda Bynes Detained By Police For Mental Health CheckAmanda Bynes ongoing mental health struggles once again emerge.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYG Shrugs Off Police Stop Following Tupac's Hollywood Walk Of Fame CeremonyPolice appeared to search YG's car after they pulled him over. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsShy Glizzy Detained By Police At Gunpoint After Allegedly Pulling Gun On GF: VideoGlizzy's manager was with him when a group of armed police officers swarmed them in the parking lot of a Sherman Oaks Best Buy.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePolice Rush To Lady Gaga's House, Intercept Man Delivering FlowersA man attempting to hand-deliver flowers to Lady Gaga was stopped at her home on Thursday.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsJuan Toscano-Anderson Of The Utah Jazz Calls Ja Morant's Friends "The Police"Takes on the Grizzlies guard's situation from the NBA world are rolling in.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeMachine Gun Kelly's Birthday Party Antics Cause Police Helicopter To Show Up: VideoWhile celebrating his 33rd this past weekend, Colson Baker brought out a flame thrower that landed him in some trouble.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeTiwa Savage Nearly Kidnapped, Singer-Songwriter Safe After Nigerian Police Find Four SuspectsThe 43-year-old was targeted by her newly-hired domestic staff, according to reports.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake Bell Was Suicidal Prior To Disappearing, Family & Police ClaimThe former child star has since been found safe, though many were concerned for his wellbeing upon hearing he was missing.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBTB Savage Shooting Suspect Wanted By PoliceMontrel Lenard Burley is wanted by Houston police along with at least one other individual.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors Arrest: Alleged Assault Victim Is His Girlfriend, Law Enforcement SaysTMZ recently claimed that a law enforcement report identified that the actor and his girlfriend allegedly began fighting inside a taxi.By Gabriel Bras Nevares