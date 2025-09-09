d4vd Cooperating With Police After Decomposing Corpse Was Found In His Tesla

The LAPD responded to a call on Monday about a foul odor coming from the front trunk of a Tesla that was found under d4vd's name.

It's been a weird and frightening 24 hours or so for pop/alternative singer d4vd. The 20-year-old sensation from Texas by way of New York discovered that a heavily decomposed human body was found inside of his Tesla. The LAPD were the ones who informed the musician of this after responding to a call on Monday.

A Hollywood impound lot was the scene of the horrifying discovery and after scanning the plates, it was learned to be d4vd's car. Thankfully, however, per TMZ, the body does not belong to him, and he is doing okay right now. Moreover, the outlet can confirm that he's working with the authorities on the case.

d4vd says that he had no clue that his car was impounded to begin with either. As of right now, police are treating this as a death investigation. But with it being so early, no one knows anything about how the chopped up body got in d4vd's Tesla to begin with.

We also don't know if his car, which is registered in Hempstead, Texas, was stolen or not. All we can do is wait and potentially speculate how this could've happened.

What we can say is that this is going down amid d4vd's world tour for his debut album, WITHERED.

d4vd WITHERED World Tour

It began on August 5 and will end on November 4 in Warsaw, Poland. d4vd learned about this after performing in Madison, Wisconsin on the 7th. From what we know, he is still going to perform in Minneapolis later tonight.

d4vd has yet to speak to the public about this wild situation, but it's good to hear that he's doing fine.

Overall, he's had quite the career so far already, racking up billions of streams. "Feel It," "Romantic Homicide," "Here With Me," and "What Are You Waiting For," are some key highlights. He's also in deal with Darkroom and Interscope, the same label that Billie Eilish calls home.

