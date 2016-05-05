dead body
- MusicPop Smoke's Murder Reportedly Connected To Rapper Found Dead In BarrelL.A. rapper Sirtanky was found dead in a barrel on the shores of Malibu, and police are reportedly investigating whether this was retaliation for Pop's death.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureThe Game Reveals He Saw His First Dead Body In A Drive-By Shooting As A 7-Year-OldWhile on the "Full Send Podcast," the West Coast rapper recalled some of the most horrifying sights he's witnessed throughout his life.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomBody Found Inside Portable Toilet At Baltimore Ravens' Stadium: ReportDead body discovered in parking lot of Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicYNW Melly Reportedly Staged Fake Drive-By & Rode Around With Dead Bodies In CarMore disturbing details have surfaced about the double murder charge of YNW Melly. By Kevin Goddard
- SportsJanoris Jenkins' Brother Charged In Death Of Body Found In His HomeThe plot thickens for the New York Giants' cornerback.By Devin Ch
- MusicBhad Bhabie Calls Logan Paul "Disgusting" After Sharing Video Of Dead BodyDanielle Bregoli has no mercy for Logan Paul.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentLogan Paul Receives Backlash Over Graphic Video Of Dead BodyLogan Paul's 2018 isn't going so well. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBody Washed Up On Brooklyn Beach Affiliated With Bobby Shmurda’s G Stone Crips CrewA dead body that washed up on the Brooklyn beach turns out to be an affiliate of Bobby Shmurda's GS9 crew.By Kevin Goddard