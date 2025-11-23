Celeste Rivas' Body Had Reportedly Been Frozen & Dismembered

The case of Celeste Rivas, the teenager whose dead body was found in a Tesla registered to d4vd, just reportedly hit a major brick wall. According to TMZ, alleged sources connected to the investigation revealed that her body had been frozen, decapitated, and dismembered. As such, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will reportedly not be able to determine her cause of death.

Her "partially frozen" limbs were allegedly cut into various pieces and thawed out in the trunk of the car. When medical examiners received the body, they initially suspected a homicide. But now, "it will most likely be 'undetermined,'" according to the publication's alleged sources.

However, other sources reportedly claim that the L.A. Police Department is investigation Rivas' death as a homicide. They reportedly named two suspects, including d4vd. Allegedly, they can still pursue an arrest even without an official cause of death, but we still don't have any official conclusions or indications that suggest they are dead-set on this homicide path. Still, this newest revelation means that this case could be even harder to get to the bottom of.

d4vd And Celeste Rivas Case

D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. © Sam Ballesteros / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition, authorities reportedly revealed to the outlet that d4vd is allegedly being uncooperative in this investigation. But the nature of this alleged non-cooperation is unclear. Alleged official sources told TMZ that police still haven't interviewed him and that this alleged non-cooperation has been apparent from the start of their investigation. This conflicts with reports from earlier this year that suggested the singer and his team were fully cooperating with police.

Not only that, but these new case updates are a long way away from earlier theories about this d4vd situation. For example, earlier this month, the LAPD reportedly revealed that they do not believe a murder happened here. Rather, the only crime possibly committed was the concealment of Celeste Rivas' body. Now, though, that theory does not hold the same weight, but a more official statement or update from authorities could change that.

With all these updates flying by, we will see what comes next. Regardless of how close the investigation is, these developments are reigniting speculation.