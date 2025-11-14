Last month, Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner hit Ray J with a lawsuit, accusing him of defamation. In the lawsuit, they allege that the performer has been "unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago."

Now, Ray J is firing back. In a countersuit filed yesterday (November 13), he alleges that he and Kim “consensually shot a sex tape in 2003, and then in 2006 they discussed releasing it, and he says Kim insisted Kris be in charge of the release and commercial exploitation of the film.”

The lawsuit also alleges that the Kardashians have “spent two decades peddling the false story that the sex tape … was leaked against [Kim's] will," per TMZ.

Ray J Lawsuit

It didn't take long for the SKIMS founder's attorney, Alex Spiro, to respond. “After realizing he is losing the case and losing his way, this disjointed rambling distraction is not intimidating anyone," he told the outlet. "Ray J will lose this frivolous case too.”

Just days before the Kardashians filed their lawsuit, Ray J alleged that a massive RICO case against them was imminent. "The federal RICO I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy," he alleged during a livestream. "I'm talking about, I'm on the news every day. I'ma say a lot of sh*t. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There's nothing I can do about it. It's worse than Diddy."