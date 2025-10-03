Over the years, Ray J has had a lot to say about his ex Kim Kardashian and her family. Now, they've finally decided to fire back. Earlier this week, the SKIMS founder and her mother Kris Jenner filed a lawsuit against Ray J, accusing him of defamation. In the lawsuit, they allege that he's "unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago."

The lawsuit was filed just days after Ray J made some bold claims during a stream with Chrisean Rock. "The federal RICO I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy," he alleged. "I'm talking about, I'm on the news every day. I'ma say a lot of sh*t. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now. The feds is coming. There's nothing I can do about it. It's worse than Diddy."

At the time, the Kardashians' lawyer Alex Spiro promptly issued a response. He called Ray J's claims "false and defamatory," and warned that they could result in a lawsuit.

Ray J Lawsuit

As news of his latest legal woes continues to circulate, Ray J took to Twitch recently to make even more serious allegations against his former partner and her family, as captured by FearBuck. “These b*tches already paid me $5 million, and they tryna make me a slave,” he alleged, also showing off what appear to be legal documents. “I got all the proof. This is you telling me, ‘Please don’t tell nobody.’ You going to jail. This is bribery.”

He didn't stop there, however. He went on to allege that Jenner made him film another sex tape with her daughter Kim. “Kris, you told me what to do. You made me shoot another dirty sex tape with your daughter and you made me do dirty things," he alleged.