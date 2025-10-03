Ray J Blasts Kim Kardashian Over Alleged $6 Million Bribe To Keep Quiet

BY Caroline Fisher 178 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ray J Blasts Kim Kardashian Music News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ray J speaks onstage during House Of BET on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
A new lawsuit against Ray J alleges that he's "unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship" with Kim Kardashian.

Over the years, Ray J has had a lot to say about his ex Kim Kardashian and her family. Now, they've finally decided to fire back. Earlier this week, the SKIMS founder and her mother Kris Jenner filed a lawsuit against Ray J, accusing him of defamation. In the lawsuit, they allege that he's "unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago."

The lawsuit was filed just days after Ray J made some bold claims during a stream with Chrisean Rock. "The federal RICO I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy," he alleged. "I'm talking about, I'm on the news every day. I'ma say a lot of sh*t. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now. The feds is coming. There's nothing I can do about it. It's worse than Diddy."

At the time, the Kardashians' lawyer Alex Spiro promptly issued a response. He called Ray J's claims "false and defamatory," and warned that they could result in a lawsuit.

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

Ray J Lawsuit

As news of his latest legal woes continues to circulate, Ray J took to Twitch recently to make even more serious allegations against his former partner and her family, as captured by FearBuck. “These b*tches already paid me $5 million, and they tryna make me a slave,” he alleged, also showing off what appear to be legal documents. “I got all the proof. This is you telling me, ‘Please don’t tell nobody.’ You going to jail. This is bribery.”

He didn't stop there, however. He went on to allege that Jenner made him film another sex tape with her daughter Kim. “Kris, you told me what to do. You made me shoot another dirty sex tape with your daughter and you made me do dirty things," he alleged.

“You keep pressing me every year, and I don’t wanna take this sh*t no more. I don’t wanna take y’all f*cking money,” he also alleged. “The arbitration sh*t is out the door, bro. What are you doing? This is hush money from a lie that you created.”

Read More: Ray J Warns He Won't Be “Silenced” Amid Kim Kardashian’s Bombshell Lawsuit

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Ray J Kim Kardashian Lawsuit Music News Music Ray J Warns He Won't Be “Silenced” Amid Kim Kardashian’s Bombshell Lawsuit 837
Kim kardashian Ray J Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Hit Ray J With Lawsuit For Alleged Defamation 4.7K
ray-j-kim-k-rumor-debunked-hip-hop-news Music Kim Kardashian's Lawyer Alex Spiro Threatens Suit Against Ray J After RICO Allegation 3.3K
Juicy Fest 2025 Pop Culture Ray J Warns That A RICO "Worse Than Diddy" Is Allegedly Coming For The Kardashians 11.7K
Comments 0