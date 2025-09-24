Ray J Warns That A RICO "Worse Than Diddy" Is Allegedly Coming For The Kardashians

Ray J also recently took aim at Kim Kardashian for not donating to Kai Cenat's livestream after making an appearance.

Ray J claims that authorities are investigating Kim and Kris Kardashian and that a RICO charge is imminent. He made the allegation while speaking with Chrisean Rock during a recent livestream on social media. He didn't provide any further explanation, but a clip of his comments is going viral online.

"The federal RICO I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy," Ray J alleges. "I'm talking about, I'm on the news every day. I'ma say a lot of sh*t. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There's nothing I can do about it. It's worse than Diddy."

Earlier this year, Ray J also suggested the Kardashian family is deserving of a RICO investigation during an appearance on the Tubi series, TMZ Presents: United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial. While defending the Bad Boy mogul, he said: "If you told me that the Kardashian's were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it."

Ray J & Kim Kardashian

It's not the first time Ray J has called out Kim Kardashian, this week. He previously complained about her and other celebrities not donating to Kai Cenat, despite appearing on his livestream. "Old ass icons coming on Kai stream to promote themselves but don't show love back! No Twitch account to even try to gift him or the chat! SMH," he captioned a video on social media.

In the video, further explained: "Homie out here working hard doing 30-day subs, having people like Kim and Mariah coming on. These n****s didn't gift this n***a nothing. He tryna get to a million subs, Kim, Mariah, John Legend, all y'all n****s... I gifted like 15,000 that night. We're on the platform with him and we're supporting him... He's trying to get to a million. All y'all should gift 50,000... I'm starting to feel like y'all using n****s... It's working for y'all. What y'all do for the homie?"

