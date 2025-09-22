Ray J Calls Out Kim Kardashian & Others For Not Donating To Kai Cenat

99 Jamz UnCensored starring Ray J
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - FEBRUARY 17: Ray J answers questions from fans about his music, career, fiance, and his Kim Kardashian sex tape during the 99 Jamz UnCensored starring Ray J at Revolution on February 17, 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Ralph Notaro/Getty Images)
Kai Cenat has welcomed tons of celebrities onto his livestream in recent weeks, including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Latto, Ice Spice, and more.

Ray J called out Kim Kardashian on social media by accusing her of not showing love to Kai Cenat, despite appearing on one of his recent livestreams. In a video message, he claimed that she and other celebrities who collaborated with the streamer didn't even bother making accounts on the Twitch platform. Captioning the video, he wrote: "Old ass icons coming on Kai stream to promote themselves but don't show love back! No Twitch account to even try to gift him or the chat! SMH."

Further explaining his issue in the video, he said: "Homie out here working hard doing 30-day subs, having people like Kim and Mariah coming on. These n****s didn't gift this n***a nothing. He tryna get to a million subs, Kim, Mariah, John Legend, all y'all n****s... I gifted like 15,000 that night. We're on the platform with him and we're supporting him... He's trying to get to a million. All y'all should gift 50,000... I'm starting to feel like y'all using n****s... It's working for y'all. What y'all do for the homie?"

When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans had plenty to say about Ray J's stance in the comments section. "He’s not lying. They are using Kai," one user agreed. Another added: "He’s right tho! They all 'suddenly' using Kai for his impactful platform but very seldom do you see them supporting the streamers in return." Others criticized Ray J for the video, such as one user who wrote: "this why is sister don’t mess with him he’s petty."

Read More: Kim Kardashian Joins Kai Cenat's Stream On First Day Of Month-Long "Mafiathon 3" Event

Kai Cenat Kim Kardashian Stream

Kim Kardashian joined Kai Cenat on stream, earlier this month, during his "Mafiathon 3" event, which is a "subathon." While on the stream, the SKIMS founder participated in a noodle game along with her 9-year-old son, Saint, who she shares with Kanye West. For the game, the contestants hit each other with pool noodles while wearing helmets, according to People.

Other celebrities to participate in Cenat's "Mafiathon 3" stream have included the Jonas Brothers, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Teyana Taylor, Latto, Ice Spice, and many more.

Read More: Kai Cenat Nabs A Picture With Kim Kardashian & La La Anthony

