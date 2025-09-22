Ray J called out Kim Kardashian on social media by accusing her of not showing love to Kai Cenat, despite appearing on one of his recent livestreams. In a video message, he claimed that she and other celebrities who collaborated with the streamer didn't even bother making accounts on the Twitch platform. Captioning the video, he wrote: "Old ass icons coming on Kai stream to promote themselves but don't show love back! No Twitch account to even try to gift him or the chat! SMH."

Further explaining his issue in the video, he said: "Homie out here working hard doing 30-day subs, having people like Kim and Mariah coming on. These n****s didn't gift this n***a nothing. He tryna get to a million subs, Kim, Mariah, John Legend, all y'all n****s... I gifted like 15,000 that night. We're on the platform with him and we're supporting him... He's trying to get to a million. All y'all should gift 50,000... I'm starting to feel like y'all using n****s... It's working for y'all. What y'all do for the homie?"

When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans had plenty to say about Ray J's stance in the comments section. "He’s not lying. They are using Kai," one user agreed. Another added: "He’s right tho! They all 'suddenly' using Kai for his impactful platform but very seldom do you see them supporting the streamers in return." Others criticized Ray J for the video, such as one user who wrote: "this why is sister don’t mess with him he’s petty."

