Kai Cenat's now on day three of his month long subathon event known as Mafiathon. So far, the streamer extraordinaire has brought out a handful of guests, with Kim Kardashian being the first to pop out. She came in with her son Saint West. During her time on camera, she provided viewers with words of advice about life and how to live it.

Moreover, there were some typical Kai Cenat shenanigans as Kim and Saint threw a table during the "Noodle Game." Ironically, Ray J was the next guest, although his time with the New York native didn't last long. One of the content creator's friends, RayAsianBoy, asked him if he had even been to a Diddy party.

"Have I ever went to a Diddy party? I'm the new Diddy," he replied. This got the controversial singer and TV star immediately removed. His behavior was odd at other points during the stream too as he tried get in the shower with Kai. However, it seems they were playing up that moment for the viewers.

After him, Mariah Carey stopped by, which is maybe the most unexpected guest we have ever seen collab with Kai Cenat so far.

Kai Cenat Mafiathon 3

Folks online are also shocked by this but are here for it. "I'm so hype and proud of Kai! Mariah is on says Alot. YOU GO BOY!!" one Shade Room commenter writes. "I really cannot believe Mariah came on stream [laughing emoji] I love this," another pens.

One segment from their conversation has been gaining some traction online, though and it's about who Mariah's favorite artists are. The queen of ballads said SZA right off the bat, which isn't too big a shock. Both are great at writing songs about relationships. Carey thinks she's incredibly "talented," which she sure is.

Kai then wanted to know who her favorite rapper was. Before answering though, Mariah wanted him to answer first. He said A Boogie wit da Hoodie which got her excited because that's hers as well. Kai and his friends were messing with her response, perhaps being taken aback that she's hip.

Either way it was a cool bonding moment between them.

Kai's goal for Mafiathon 3 is to achieve 1 million subscribers by the end of September. If he does, he will be the lone Twitch streamer to do so. As of September 1, he was close to 730,000 subs. He claims that if he reaches the milestone, LeBron James will cut his hair on stream.