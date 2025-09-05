There was some real nastiness and shadiness between Latto and Ice Spice. But the star femcees have seemingly reconciled for good. They are proving that it's the real deal by popping out to Kai Cenat's pad for his Mafiathon 3 subathon.
After chatting it up with the top streamer, Kai Cenat put on their brand-new single "GYATT," which dropped on Tuesday, September 2. Latto and Ice Spice immediately began to turn up and decided to put on a twerk show that has the internet drooling.
However, the content creator looked away, which was probably a smart move. As early as December 2024, he revealed that he was in a relationship with a TikToker by the name of Gabrielle Alayah. But all the thirsty singles out there got to enjoy the moment live on stream.
Folks in DJ Akademiks' comment section are also loving what they're seeing as well. "We gotta get rich brothers," one Instagram user jokes. "Latto shyt was jumpin," another points out. "This is the best squashing beef ever," says another.
This was a part of day four for Kai Cenat's month-long stream which brought on many high-profile guests already.
Latto & Ice Spice Beef
Mariah Carey, Ray J, Kim Kardashian, and now Latto and Spice have joined the roster in progress. Another highlight from Kai's stream yesterday was his viral and scathing reaction to Drake's third ICEMAN episode.
"I can’t fake it. That was so a*s. Biggest waste of my f*ckin’ time… I can’t fake it that was a*s," he said with great frustration. It was especially shocking to hear him say that considering how close he is with The Boy. But Kai felt some type of way and decided to be 100% honest in his reaction.
But as for Latto and Ice Spice, fans all over have been happy to see these two move past their beef. It seemingly began to start in 2023 as their fan bases were torn on whether or not they were feuding. But it really picked up in 2024 with some apparent disses from Ice Spice on "Think U The Sh*t" and from Latto on her feature for Offset's "Fine As Can Be."
