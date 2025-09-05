Latto & Ice Spice are back on good terms after beefing for about a year and change. The duo just dropped a new single to mark the moment.

But as for Latto and Ice Spice, fans all over have been happy to see these two move past their beef. It seemingly began to start in 2023 as their fan bases were torn on whether or not they were feuding. But it really picked up in 2024 with some apparent disses from Ice Spice on "Think U The Sh*t" and from Latto on her feature for Offset's "Fine As Can Be."

"I can’t fake it. That was so a*s. Biggest waste of my f*ckin’ time… I can’t fake it that was a*s," he said with great frustration. It was especially shocking to hear him say that considering how close he is with The Boy. But Kai felt some type of way and decided to be 100% honest in his reaction.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.