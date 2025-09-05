Latto & Ice Spice Have Internet Thirsting As They Twerk For Kai Cenat

BY Zachary Horvath 710 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
latto
Ice Spice performs in the Mojave tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 8: Latto attends D'usse Friday Hosted by Latto at Pasha Restaurant and Bar on August 8, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Latto & Ice Spice are back on good terms after beefing for about a year and change. The duo just dropped a new single to mark the moment.

There was some real nastiness and shadiness between Latto and Ice Spice. But the star femcees have seemingly reconciled for good. They are proving that it's the real deal by popping out to Kai Cenat's pad for his Mafiathon 3 subathon.

After chatting it up with the top streamer, Kai Cenat put on their brand-new single "GYATT," which dropped on Tuesday, September 2. Latto and Ice Spice immediately began to turn up and decided to put on a twerk show that has the internet drooling.

However, the content creator looked away, which was probably a smart move. As early as December 2024, he revealed that he was in a relationship with a TikToker by the name of Gabrielle Alayah. But all the thirsty singles out there got to enjoy the moment live on stream.

Folks in DJ Akademiks' comment section are also loving what they're seeing as well. "We gotta get rich brothers," one Instagram user jokes. "Latto shyt was jumpin," another points out. "This is the best squashing beef ever," says another.

This was a part of day four for Kai Cenat's month-long stream which brought on many high-profile guests already.

Read More: The 12 Hardest Ls Ever Taken On Nike SNKRS, Ranked

Latto & Ice Spice Beef

Mariah Carey, Ray J, Kim Kardashian, and now Latto and Spice have joined the roster in progress. Another highlight from Kai's stream yesterday was his viral and scathing reaction to Drake's third ICEMAN episode.

"I can’t fake it. That was so a*s. Biggest waste of my f*ckin’ time… I can’t fake it that was a*s," he said with great frustration. It was especially shocking to hear him say that considering how close he is with The Boy. But Kai felt some type of way and decided to be 100% honest in his reaction.

But as for Latto and Ice Spice, fans all over have been happy to see these two move past their beef. It seemingly began to start in 2023 as their fan bases were torn on whether or not they were feuding. But it really picked up in 2024 with some apparent disses from Ice Spice on "Think U The Sh*t" and from Latto on her feature for Offset's "Fine As Can Be."

Read More: Joey Bada$$ "Lonely At The Top" Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM Music Ice Spice Twerks On Kai Cenat's Stream After Being Asked To Freestyle 11.9K
2024 People's Choice Awards Music Ice Spice K-Pop Mashup Goes Viral 1.5K
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Music Ice Spice Suspected To Be Dissing Latto Again During Coachella Performance Of Unreleased Song 2.6K
latto ice spice bet Music Latto & Ice Spice Smack Talk Each Other As Their Beef Continues At The BET Awards 3.9K
Comments 2