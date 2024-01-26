Ice Spice Seemingly Disses Latto On New Song, Fans Immediate Pick Sides

Ice Spice and Latto have gone back and forth in the past.

BYAlexander Cole
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Ice Spice is one of the biggest new artists out right now. Although her success came over night thanks to the song "Munch," she has been able to maintain relevancy. Overall, she has a ton of personality and her music resonates with the fans. Moreover, she has scored some huge collaborations with artists like Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj. However, she has also feuded with a few big artists in the past. One person she seems to be in constant beef with is none other than Latto.

The origins of this beef are somewhat unclear. That said, they have taken shots at one another and they continue to make their disdain for each other apparent. On Friday, Ice Spice came through and dropped off a new song called "Think U The Shit (Fart)" This is a song that had been teased for quite some time, and it is finally here. On the song, Spice raps: “I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up/ She all on the floor, told her get up." Immediately, fans saw this as a reference to Latto's track "Put It On Da Floor."

Read More: Ice Spice Respects The Opinions Of Music Critics

Ice Spice Vs. Latto

With Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj beefing at the same time, you can imagine how fans were feeling on social media. That said, this feud led to fans taking sides on social media. Although most were siding with Ice Spice for now, there were definitely Latto supporters lurking the web. "ice spice is so tired as an artist. no flow changes, monotone ass cadence, and she repeats the same disses in every song. all she has to say is “grah” and bitches swear she washes latto. hang it up…" one person wrote. Those on Spice side said things like "Ice spice gagged latto omg" and "Ice Spice be whacking tf outta Latto."

Fans React

Give us your take on this feud, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming releases.

Read More: Ice Spice Teases Something Coming In 2024

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.