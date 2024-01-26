Ice Spice Seemingly Disses Latto On New Song, Fans Immediate Pick Sides

Ice Spice is one of the biggest new artists out right now. Although her success came over night thanks to the song "Munch," she has been able to maintain relevancy. Overall, she has a ton of personality and her music resonates with the fans. Moreover, she has scored some huge collaborations with artists like Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj. However, she has also feuded with a few big artists in the past. One person she seems to be in constant beef with is none other than Latto.

The origins of this beef are somewhat unclear. That said, they have taken shots at one another and they continue to make their disdain for each other apparent. On Friday, Ice Spice came through and dropped off a new song called "Think U The Shit (Fart)" This is a song that had been teased for quite some time, and it is finally here. On the song, Spice raps: “I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up/ She all on the floor, told her get up." Immediately, fans saw this as a reference to Latto's track "Put It On Da Floor."

Ice Spice Vs. Latto

With Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj beefing at the same time, you can imagine how fans were feeling on social media. That said, this feud led to fans taking sides on social media. Although most were siding with Ice Spice for now, there were definitely Latto supporters lurking the web. "ice spice is so tired as an artist. no flow changes, monotone ass cadence, and she repeats the same disses in every song. all she has to say is “grah” and bitches swear she washes latto. hang it up…" one person wrote. Those on Spice side said things like "Ice spice gagged latto omg" and "Ice Spice be whacking tf outta Latto."

Fans React

