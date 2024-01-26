Nicki Minaj Mocks Megan Thee Stallion's Flow On New Diss Track "Big Foot," Meg Delivers Her Reaction

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion are beefing right now and it has led to calamity on social media. Overall, their beef has been ongoing for a while now, and it was compounded by the track "FTCU" off of Pink Friday 2. On Friday, Meg dropped off a response of sorts called "Hiss." "These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law/I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start/Bitch, you a pussy (You a pussy), never finna check me (Yeah)," she raps.

The song makes reference to "Megan's Law," a law that makes it so law enforcement has to make sex offenders public in their neighborhoods. Nicki replied in full force with some likes on Twitter that poked fun at Meg's feet. She continued to reference the Tory Lanez shooting by posting her own feet. Now, she is kicking it up a notch with a diss track called "Big Foot." While it isn't out yet, you can hear a preview of the track, below. In this song, Nicki says “running on their good foot for the rest of their sorry days.” She also mocks Meg and says she tries too hard to sound like Bun B and Pimp C.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Reaches Historic Spotify Milestone

Nicki Minaj Readies A Diss Track

Fans are very much excited about the feud and what may come of it. As for Nicki's response, it still remains to be seen when it will be released. When it comes to Megan Thee Stallion, it looks like she is unbothered by the whole thing. In the Instagram post below, you can see that Meg was quick to laugh at the response. Meg took a photo of herself that showcases just how amused she is. Needless to say, Nicki's feet jokes and diss tracks are leaving Meg unfazed. Whether or not that changes, still remains to be seen.

Megan Thee Stallion Responds

Let us know whose side you are taking with all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Puts Alleged Swatter On Blast