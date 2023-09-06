Nicki Minaj Reaches Historic Spotify Milestone

Nicki Minaj has become the first female rapper in history to have 75 songs surpass 100 million streams on Spotify. According to Hip Hop All Day, the next highest artist is Doja Cat with 39 overall. The feat comes after her Beam Me Up Scotty song, “Seeing Green,” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne cracked 100 million streams. Its success was fueled by a reissue of the 2009 mixtape by Minaj in 2021.

Minaj recently discussed the success of Beam Me Up Scotty on streaming services during a rant on Twitter, back in July. “Let’s not forget beam me up scotty doing 80K first week. A mixtape with 12 year old songs that were free to listen to on YouTube so glad Drizzy gave me that pep talk when he sent me #SeeingGreen so glad Weezy sent me a voice note rapping when I needed it.”

Read More: Nicki Minaj Shares Spotify Stats In Response To 50 Most Streamed Rap Albums Of All-Time List

Nicki Minaj With Drake & Lil Wayne

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: (L-R) Recording artists Lil Wayne. Nicki Minaj, and Drake attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)

The continued dominance of Nicki Minaj comes ahead of the release of her next album, Pink Friday 2, which will be dropping later this year. She released a new single from the effort, “Last Time That I Saw You,” last Friday. While discussing the track with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, she explained that she didn’t plan on releasing it as a single initially.

“This time when I heard the beat, the first thing I did was I wrote the hook. And when I wrote the hook, to me, it felt it was… The vibe of it was really talking about a loss, a real loss you know. But to not make the song feel only directed at one kind of loss. When I wrote the singing verse, I tried to expand it and think even about relationships,” she explained. “And then by the time I got to the rap, it was like I had included all relationships that I had lost before, because I mentioned even best friends and stuff like that. I just wanted the next song that I put out, Zane, to represent my growth, but not just as an artist, but as a human being. I’ve experienced so many things that I hadn’t experienced five years ago, and that’s just the truth.” Be on the lookout for the rest of Pink Friday 2 on November 17, 2023.

Read More: Cardi B Has The Most Streamed Album By Female Rapper On Spotify

[Via]