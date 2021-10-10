streams
- MusicRuss Wants To Troll Fans & The Industry By Faking His Streams To Make A PointThe 30-year-old called it "marketing" at the end of the day, even though he made his distaste for this practice quite clear.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Reaches Historic Spotify MilestoneNicki Minaj's "Seeing Green" has become her 75th song on Spotify to hit 100 million streams.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott's "UTOPIA" Now Has Over 1 Billion Streams On Spotify AloneIts month-long lifetime has already amassed the success that some albums spend months or years trying to reach.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj & Ice Spice's "Barbie World" Streams Skyrocket After Film's Release"I’m a 10, so I pull in a Ken."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTyler, The Creator Celebrates “See You Again” Hitting One Billion Streams On SpotifyTyler, The Creator and Kali Uchis' "See You Again" has reached one billion streams on Spotify.By Cole Blake
- MusicRihanna, Kanye West, & Paul McCartney's "FourFiveSeconds” Reaches 1 Billion Spotify StreamsThe star-studded collaboration between Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney," FourFiveSeconds," has reached one billion streams on Spotify.By Cole Blake
- MusicYNW Melly Gets Huge Streaming Boost During TrialOn Spotify alone, the rapper racked up over 1 million streams across his biggest hits within just 24 hours after the trial's inception.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJuice WRLD, XXXTentacion, Drake Are Most-Streamed RappersBoth Juice and X achieved the feat posthumously.By Noah Grant
- NumbersLil Wayne Surpasses 25 Billion Streams On SpotifyLil Wayne reaches a new high on Spotify. By Aron A.
- MusicJuice WRLD Hits 30 Billion Streams On Spotify AloneAcross all credits, Juice continues his posthumous reign as one of the most streamed artists of all time, which he started while still on this Earth.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSpotify Songs Are Being Ignored By The MillionsMany Spotify songs are not getting play.By Randy Mitchell
- MusicThe Most Listened-To Artists On SpotifyWho are the top 10 most listened to artists?By Anthony Rivera
- MusicDon Toliver & Atlantic Records Deny Using Bots To Boost YouTube StatsDon Toliver and Atlantic Records have denied using bots to boost the stats for the music video for "Do It Right."By Cole Blake
- NumbersDrake & NBA Youngboy Are The Most Streamed Artists In The U.S. In 2022Drake is currently the most-streamed artist of the year in the United States. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Keed's "Snake" Skyrockets In Streams Following His DeathLil Keed's single "Snake" becomes his first song to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify.By Rex Provost
- MusicDon Toliver's "Life of A Don" Is Projected To Sell 55-65k Copies In First WeekSales projections for Don Toliver's "Life of A Don" are in.By Cole Blake