Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney’s 2015 single “FourFiveSeconds” has reached one billion streams on Spotify, according to Chart Data. It’s the latest achievement for the song, which already reached number four on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and has been certified four times platinum by the RIAA.

In addition to “FourFiveSeconds,” Kanye also worked with The Beatles legend on the tracks, “All Day” and “Only One.” McCartney once said that he “learned a lot” from working with West during that time.

Rihanna, Kanye West, & Paul McCartney At The Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Paul McCartney, Kanye West and Rihanna attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Speaking with DIY, he recalled their studio sessions: “We ended up just talking a lot. I played a few little things and one of them ended up as ‘FourFiveSeconds’ with Rihanna. It’s more a question of me feeling lucky that these people are interested [in working with me] and think that I can bring something to it. For me, I feel great. I like diversity.”

“We had two or three afternoons where we just hung out together in a Beverly Hills hotel in the bungalows out the back, and he had his engineer and was set up with a couple of microphones in case anything happened,” he continued. “I was tootling around on guitar, and Kanye spent a lot of time just looking at pictures of Kim [Kardashian] on his computer. I’m thinking, ‘are we ever gonna get around to writing?!’

Rihanna, Kanye West, & Paul McCartney Team Up For “FourFiveSeconds”

In addition to the release of “FourFiveSeconds,” the trio dropped a black-and-white music video for the song. Rihanna said that Ye handled the fashion decisions for the shoot. “Kanye came up with the idea of just doing some real street, denim, all-American-type look,” she told Rolling Stone. “Denim never goes out of style. It’s classic, it’s iconic just like the f—ing Beatles.”

