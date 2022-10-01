All eyes have been on Rihanna since she confirmed that she would be performing for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The internet has been abuzz about the news, and speculation of new music from RiRi has abounded.

Other speculation has centered around who, if anyone, will be joining the pop star on stage. One particularly big artist seems to have thrown his hat in the ring: Kanye West.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates her beauty brands fenty beauty and fenty skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

On Instagram, Kanye posted a Story which included a screenshot of an article from Daily Mail. The article suggested that Rihanna was “mulling over list of 50 possible guest artists” for her halftime show appearance, and included Kanye as one of the potential names. Ye didn’t elaborate, but the screenshot suggests that, if nothing else, he’s not opposed to the idea.

Other names in the article included Paul McCartney, who joined Ye and Rihanna on “FourFiveSeconds,” and Bono, the lead singer of U2. According to the publication, any of Rihanna’s past collaborators are “fair game” to make an appearance.

That means it’s a pretty long, and pretty exciting, group of prospects. Rihanna’s worked with Nicki Minahj, Jay-Z, Drake, SZA, Calvin Harris, and many more in the past.

Rihanna herself hasn’t confirmed any of the rumors just yet. According to TMZ, sources have also said she could potentially be doing the performance totally alone. The elusive singer was spotted eating at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Friday, dressed to the nines.

