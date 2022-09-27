While Rihanna has made a name for herself in countless industries since stepping onto the scene in the early 2000s, the thing her fans have wanted from her the most lately is new music – and it sounds like we’re finally getting some in the near future.

After serving looks all throughout her pregnancy, the mother of one took a break from the spotlight following her son’s birth. Not long after she resurfaced, she and beau A$AP Rocky returned to their usual activities of partying at NYC clubs, grabbing late-night bites, and most recently, hitting the studio.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Rihanna performs onstage during Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

Neither Flacko nor Rihanna have dropped a new album in some time, so fans were excited to see them spending more time in their creative space this past month, though it remained unclear which artist they were making music for – or if we’ll be receiving any collaborations down the road.

Around the same time that the “Umbrella” singer began dabbling in the industry again, gossip began to spread that she could be the one to take the stage during the next Super Bowl Halftime Show, following in the footsteps of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige, who won an Emmy for their work just a few weeks ago.

Rihanna confirmed the news herself on Sunday (September 25), posting a telling photo of her tattooed hand holding up a football on her Instagram feed.

🎥: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky arriving to the studio in NYC tonight pic.twitter.com/c9FdAI3AyZ — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 🏈 (@gabgonebad) September 27, 2022

As TMZ reports, the Barbadian songstress was spotted at the studio once again after announcing her official return to performing, this time sporting an all-black outfit and a purple quilted Chanel purse.

Rocky also stepped out for the occasion, pairing baggy bottoms with an olive green bomber jacket and white boots.

It remains unclear if Rihanna has new music locked and loaded that she plans to drop ahead of the sure-to-be legendary concert, or if she’s saving the big reveal for her Rih-turn to the stage on February 12th.

Tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.