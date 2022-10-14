After making fans wait almost five years for new music, Rihanna the singer is back in full force. Many were shocked when the Bad Gal announced her that she’d be performing during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. But according to reports, that’s not the only performance fans will get see from Rih next year.

Hits Daily Double reports that the Unapologetic singer is heading back on the road to embark on a stadium tour that’s expected to kick off next year. Though the new mom has yet to confirm the news, she wouldn’t be the first artist to embark on worldwide tour following the exposure of her performance during Super Bowl LVII.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Rihanna performs onstage during Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

As for her new music, the Fenty founder has been spotted out and about in recent weeks going to and from the studio. Back in February, Rih confirmed that her upcoming album — tentatively titled R9— is inspired by her reggae and dancehall roots. She also tapped Pharrell Williams and The Dream on the shortlist of producers helping her created her highly anticipated 9th studio album.

Rihanna isn’t the only star reportedly going on tour in 2023. Hits Daily also reports that Beyonce has been booking stadiums across the globe and will announce her RENAISSANCE tour in the coming weeks. Fans are elated for both Bey and Rih to get back on the road.

My wallet watching Beyoncé and Rihanna announce their tours next year pic.twitter.com/LA5kiZwLnX — Zacky (@LustForCarey) October 13, 2022

beyoncé and rihanna on tour at the same time? it’s giving 2016 all over again pic.twitter.com/Pp8T32DIAp — Big Papa (@xkingdomi) October 13, 2022

mom: who sold our house????

me: at beyonce and rihanna’s tour pic.twitter.com/EdYF3PFji2 — spooky syd 🎃 (@sydxneey) October 13, 2022

