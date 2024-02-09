halftime show
- MusicBoosie Badazz Makes His Case To Perform At Super Bowl Halftime ShowBoosie Badazz has reiterated his desire to perform at the Super Bowl.By Cole Blake
- MusicUsher Shares Behind The Scenes Documentary On Making Of Super Bowl Halftime ShowThe documentary shows fans how the elaborate performance came together. By Lavender Alexandria
- SneakersUsher Wears Custom Air Jordan 4 "Chrome" For Super BowlUsher's kicks have been revealed.By Ben Atkinson
- MusicUsher Developing TV Series Inspired By His MusicUsher is expanding into television.By Cole Blake
- MusicUsher Gets Huge Streaming Jump On Spotify After Super Bowl Halftime ShowThe Super Bowl Halftime Show is doing wonders for Usher's streaming numbers.By Cole Blake
- SportsJustin Bieber Did Not Perform At Super Bowl LVIII With USHER, Here's WhyThe longtime friends have numerous collaborations. So why did they not hit the field together? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicAlicia Keys Mishap Edited Out Of Super Bowl Halftime Show's YouTubeA lot of folks had some harsh words for the singer's performance, and we can't believe such a fuss over a simple missed note.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJAY-Z Clip Reacting To Beyonce & Sean Paul Goes Viral As Usher Dances With Alicia Keys At The Super BowlA resurfaced video of JAY-Z watching Beyonce dance with Sean Paul is being compared to Usher and Alicia Keys.By Cole Blake
- SportsBoosie Badazz Fantasizes About R. Kelly Performing At Super Bowl Halftime ShowBoosie Badazz says an R. Kelly Super Bowl Halftime Show would've been "amazing."By Cole Blake
- SportsCardi B Voices Support For Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce In Super BowlCardi B says Taylor Swift "looks so happy" and that she's a fan of Travis Kelce.By Cole Blake
- MusicUsher Has Tameka Foster's Support, Ex-Wife Hits Up Super Bowl Halftime ShowIt's nice to see that a former partner can still enjoy the R&B superstar's exploits, and seemingly with a new man by her side.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChris Brown Puts Alleged Usher Beef To Rest, Praises Super Bowl Halftime ShowFor those unaware, Breezy allegedly attacked his fellow R&B star at his 34th birthday party, although that remains quite muddy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Slams Usher Over Alicia Keys Super Bowl EmbraceBoosie wants Usher to apologize to Swizz Beatz.By Cole Blake
- MusicUsher Impresses Social Media With Super Bowl Halftime ShowUsher had social media losing it mind over his star-studded halftime show performance.By Cole Blake
- SportsBeyonce Fans Suspect She'll Join Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show, Announce Vegas ResidencyFans are demanding a performance of "Love In This Club, Pt. II."By Caroline Fisher
- SportsPost Malone Admits Super Bowl Performance Makes Him "Very Nervous"Post Malone says performing at the Super Bowl is "nerve-wracking."By Cole Blake
- GossipJustin Bieber Rumored To Land For Usher's Super Bowl In Vegas With KardashiansFor those unaware, a lot of people are buzzing with speculation right now over the R&B star potentially bringing Bieber as a special show guest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUsher Will Strap On Roller Skates For His Super Bowl Halftime ShowThe R&B superstar had involved a similar show element in his recent Vegas residency, and he has a long history with skating. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsAlicia Keys Will Reportedly Join Usher For Super Bowl Halftime ShowA source claims that they saw Alicia Keys rehearsing with Usher.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsUsher, Lil Jon & Ludacris To Perform "Yeah!" At The Super Bowl, Justin Bieber Could Also JoinUsher says he'd "be a fool to not play ‘Yeah!'"By Caroline Fisher