Joe Budden Defends Kendrick Lamar Amid Backlash For Super Bowl Halftime Show Setlist

BY Caroline Fisher 270 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl setlist has sparked a debate.

Kendrick Lamar's anxiously awaited Super Bowl Halftime Show finally happened over the weekend, and has since earned big reactions from social media users. While some were impressed by the show, which featured surprise appearances from Samuel L Jackson and Serena Williams, others were disappointed. Many have taken issue with Kendrick's setlist in particular, arguing that he should have performed more hits.

Recently, Joe Budden weighed in on all of this on an episode of his podcast, revealing that he feels the same way. Regardless, however, he says he was a fan of the message Kendrick managed to send. "I, much like y'all, hate the setlist," he said. "For me, that has to take a back seat, because the story was greater than the setlist." He continued, claiming that it's nobody's place to tell Kendrick how to do his job.

Read More: Anthony Mackie Reveals Kendrick Lamar Wrote The Title Track For "Captain America: Brave New World"

What Songs Did Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl?

"I can't now come and tell the storyteller how to tell that story," he explained. "I thought there was some songs that could have went even if he performed them at the other super Bowl. That's me in my living room. The guy telling the story wants to tell it this way. It was bold, I think Black is bold. It was like the audacity, I like when people have audacity, I do. I liked all the Sam Jackson, the American flag, the divide... What you were seeing visually was A1."

Budden's remarks come after he went on a heated rant after DJ Akademiks leaked the setlist before the show, insisting there was no way it could be real. "Some of you all idiots out there too damn devoted. Y'all really did it. Y'all really put like band breaks… f*cking songs, segways. Let me tell whoever this cultureless kid is that put this together, this is the worst Super Bowl lineup I have ever heard," he said at the time.

Read More: Oasis' Noel Gallagher Calls Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show "Absolute Nonsense"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 Music Joe Budden Ripped For Dramatically Bad Take On Kendrick Lamar's Leaked Super Bowl Setlist 4.6K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Halftime Show Press Conference Music Mal Goes Off On Kendrick Lamar With Harsh Super Bowl Halftime Show Critique 2.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 42.0K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music DJ Akademiks Goes On A Victory Lap After Leaking Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Set 4.1K