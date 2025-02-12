Joe Budden Defends Kendrick Lamar Amid Backlash For Super Bowl Halftime Show Setlist

Kendrick Lamar's anxiously awaited Super Bowl Halftime Show finally happened over the weekend, and has since earned big reactions from social media users. While some were impressed by the show, which featured surprise appearances from Samuel L Jackson and Serena Williams, others were disappointed. Many have taken issue with Kendrick's setlist in particular, arguing that he should have performed more hits.

Recently, Joe Budden weighed in on all of this on an episode of his podcast, revealing that he feels the same way. Regardless, however, he says he was a fan of the message Kendrick managed to send. "I, much like y'all, hate the setlist," he said. "For me, that has to take a back seat, because the story was greater than the setlist." He continued, claiming that it's nobody's place to tell Kendrick how to do his job.

What Songs Did Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl?

"I can't now come and tell the storyteller how to tell that story," he explained. "I thought there was some songs that could have went even if he performed them at the other super Bowl. That's me in my living room. The guy telling the story wants to tell it this way. It was bold, I think Black is bold. It was like the audacity, I like when people have audacity, I do. I liked all the Sam Jackson, the American flag, the divide... What you were seeing visually was A1."