Anthony Mackie Reveals Kendrick Lamar Wrote The Title Track For "Captain America: Brave New World"

After the Grammys and Super Bowl, Kendrick Lamar will flying high with actor Anthony Mackie, as Captain America. Lamar's new track will appear in Mackie's new film, Captain America: Brave New World. The new song marks Lamar's second collaboration with the MCU. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mackie confirmed that Kendrick Lamar has recorded the movie’s title track. Lamar's new song is rumored to be titled "Brave New World." Marvel has been using Lamar's hit "N95" to promote the film in media. "Brave New World" will be released on all streaming platforms.

A New Orleans native, Mackie was in the city to experience Super Bowl LIX and promote his upcoming superhero film. Kendrick Lamar headlined the halftime show, where he performed hit songs "Not Like Us," "Humble," and "All The Stars." Mackie shared that Kendrick Lamar's involvement in the film aligned with it's success. After Captain America, Kendrick Lamar hits the road with SZA for the worldwide Grand National Tour.

Kendrick Lamar Song In New Captain America Film

Captain America: Brave New World is the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), marking Anthony Mackie’s first solo film as Captain America. The story centers on Wilson navigating the immense responsibility that comes with being Captain America. He lacks the Super Soldier Serum, making his journey unique. Wilson’s leadership, strategy, and resilience define his version of the hero. The film explores how he balances these challenges.