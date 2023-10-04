Anthony Mackie Refuses To Take Picture With Young Fan & Faces Backlash

Anthony Mackie recently refused to take a photo with a young fan when their grandmother asked. Users on social media have been taking both sides of the issue after the woman shared a video of the incident online. Many felt the Avengers star could’ve taken a moment to be cordial while others defended his right to privacy.

“No one ever believes when I say the new Black Captain America [Anthony Mackey] [sic] does not take pictures with kids,” she wrote in one post. “Don't’ get me wrong. I understand celebrities wanting their space etc. But kids? Every single time? Your [sic] a super hero sir In the MARVEL UNIVERSE.”

Anthony Mackie At The Premiere Of "Captain America: Civil War"

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Actor Anthony Mackie arrives at the premiere of Marvel's "Captain America: Civil War" on April 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the series of posts on Instagram, fans had mixed responses. One wrote: “He is drinking and smoking a stick, leave that man alone. He is in his element and doesnt wanna be bothered. He is an actor and doesnt have to take pics and do autographs if and when he doesnt want to. Let that man enjoy his cocktail and cigar in peace.” Another similarly defended Mackie: “They are human too damn. Sometimes celebs just want to have somewhat of a normal life…” Others argued that it was Mackie's responsibility as a celebrity. "He signed on for the job!" one wrote. "Fame and fortune has been bestowed upon you from your fans and because you’re a superhero, most of your fans are kids! Always be willing, with discretion but never say no to a child. To whom much is given, much is required."

Anthony Mackie Shoots Down Fan's Request For A Picture

Mackie has been portraying Sam Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his first appearance in 2014 with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He'll be starring in the lead role of his own film titled Captain America: Brave New World in 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on the project on HotNewHipHop.

