avengers
- Pop CultureAnthony Mackie Refuses To Take Picture With Young Fan & Faces BacklashAnthony Mackie is facing backlash for refusing to take a picture with a young fan.By Cole Blake
- MoviesJonathan Majors Dropped By Manager After Domestic Violence AllegationsThe actor has already been dropped by several clients, and it seems like a lot of things are up in the air for him right now.By Noah Grant
- TVJeremy Renner: Body Cam Shows Paramedics Saving HimThe "Hawkeye" actor owes his life to the medical professionals on the scene.By Noah Grant
- MoviesThe Russo Brothers Say Jon Favreau Tried To Stop Them From Killing Off Tony StarkThe Russo Brothers have revealed that Jon Favreau was strongly against killing off Tony Stark.By Cole Blake
- TVMarvel Announces Projects Through 2025: New "Avengers," "Fantastic Four," & "Blade" MoviesMarvel continues to play the long game.By Rex Provost
- MoviesElizabeth Olsen Admits She Can't Watch Premieres Of Her Marvel FilmsElizabeth Olsen says she refuses to watch premieres of her Marvel films because she thinks they'll flop.By Cole Blake
- MusicTrippie Redd Roasts "C-List Rappers" With Low First-Week Album SalesTrippie Redd jokes about forming an "Avengers of trash n*ggas" following recent first-week sales projections.By Joshua Robinson
- Movies"Shang-Chi & The Legends Of The Ten Rings" Earns Second Biggest Pandemic Opening"Shang-Chi" brought in $127.6 million worldwide. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Leaked Photos Show Ironheart & Everett RossDominique Thorne will make her debut as RiRi Williams/Ironheart in the film. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesSimu Liu Responds To Disney CEO Calling "Shang-Chi" An "Experiment""Shang-Chi" is the next MCU film to debut. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesScarlett Johansson Has "No Plans" To Return As Black Widow: "I Feel Really Satisfied"The end of an era. By Karlton Jahmal
- GramChris Hemsworth Trolls Chris Evans With Birthday Post On IGChris Hemsworth trolled Chris Evans on his 40th birthday with a new post on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- MoviesDanai Gurira To Reprise Role As Okoye In "Black Panther 2" & Origin Series For Disney+"Wakanda Forever" will most likely star the fierce general. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVMichael Che Says "SNL" Refused To Air Avengers Killing Unarmed Black Kid SketchThe joke may have caused an uproar. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesDave Bautista Says "Guardians 3" Will "Probably" Be His Last MCU AppearanceDave Bautista says "Guardians 3" is "probably going to be the end of Drax."By Cole Blake
- Movies"Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings" Leak Reveals Plot Details & CostumesThe new MCU hero's costume is finally revealed. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesNew "Black Widow" Trailer Gives MCU Fans A Deeper Look Before It Hits TheatersThat skydive battle scene looks wild. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Avatar" Reclaims Top Spot Over "Avengers: Endgame" At All Time Box OfficeDisney owns both franchises. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Falcon & The Winter Soldier" Premiere Said To Feature Another AvengerThis appearance would make sense. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureRobert Downey Jr Still Open To Iron Man Return Despite "Avengers: Endgame" DeathAnd yes, it's apparently still possible. By Madusa S.