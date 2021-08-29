MCU
- Pop CultureMarvel Mulls Removing Jonathan Majors From Future ProjectsOptions include pivoting back to Doctor Doom as the Big Bad.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureAnthony Mackie Refuses To Take Picture With Young Fan & Faces BacklashAnthony Mackie is facing backlash for refusing to take a picture with a young fan.By Cole Blake
- MoviesAnthony Mackie: 7 Of The Acclaimed Actor's Best MoviesThe post-apocalyptic action-comedy “Twisted Metal” is about to reveal yet another side to the versatile actor.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureSamuel L. Jackson Wants To Know Why Nick Fury Has Never Been To WakandaJackson would like an answer from Marvel.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors Reportedly Being Recast In MCUThe last domino might be about to fall for Jonathan MajorsBy Ben Mock
- Movies"The Marvels" Gets First Teaser TrailerMarvel Studio drops the first look at the upcoming "The Marvels".By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTom Cruise Shoots Down Iron Man Rumors: "Not Close"Tom Cruise says he was never close to playing Iron Man.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentRobert Downey Jr.'s MCU Fate RevealedFans have been wondering about RDJ's fate.By Emily Burr
- MoviesAnthony Mackie Offers Crucial Update On Captain AmericaThe MCU is going through big changes.By Emily Burr
- MoviesTom Holland's Spider-Man Will Return To The MCU: DetailsTom Holland will continue to be a huge part of the MCU.By Emily Burr
- MoviesQuentin Tarantino Slams Marvel, Says He Won't Join MCUQuentin Tarantino is not a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.By Rex Provost
- MoviesGiancarlo Esposito Confirms He's Had Talks With Marvel To Join MCUGiancarlo Esposito says that he's spoken with Marvel about playing Magneto or Professor X.By Cole Blake
- MoviesJared Leto Joins The "Morbius" Meme StormJared Leto had to get in on the fun.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureNew "Doctor Strange 2" Trailer Has Convinced Fans That Tom Cruise Will Join The MCUAfter catching a glimpse of a "Superior Iron Man", fans are theorizing that Tom Cruise will join the MCU. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicVince Staples Wants To Join The MCU As A Character In "X-Men"Someone needs to connect Vince Staples with Kevin Feige, ASAP.By Joshua Robinson
- Movies"Spider-Man" Producer Says There Will Be Another Tom Holland-Led Trilogy After "No Way Home"Producer Amy Pascal said Marvel is already working on another "Spider-Man" trilogy. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureSwizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Offer Intimate Tour Of Their $20 Million California MansionThe power couple's 11,000 square-foot home in La Jolla, California reportedly inspired Tony Stark's sprawling mansion in the MCU.By Joshua Robinson
- Movies"Blade" Director Bassam Tariq Hints At MCU Plans: "We Can’t Deny What Wesley Snipes Did"The new "Blade" is highly anticipated. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Shang-Chi & The Legends Of The Ten Rings" Earns Second Biggest Pandemic Opening"Shang-Chi" brought in $127.6 million worldwide. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Leaked Photos Show Ironheart & Everett RossDominique Thorne will make her debut as RiRi Williams/Ironheart in the film. By Karlton Jahmal